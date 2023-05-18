Missouri, Indiana among top destinations for Caleb Love after Michigan decommitment 

Former North Carolina star guard Caleb Love is back in the transfer portal after decommiting from Michigan. Love spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Tar Heels, but returning to them is not an option.

According to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, the top destinations for Love is Missouri and Indiana. Both programs are on the rise under head coaches Dennis Gates and Mike Woodson, respectively.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter explained that Love could prioritize Missouri because he's from St. Louis. Gates can convince him to join the Tigers and be close to home. It should also be noted that Missouri was one of the schools that recruited Love back in 2019 before he chose to commit to North Carolina.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Schools to keep an eye on for Caleb Love now:



Missouri and Indiana Schools to keep an eye on for Caleb Love now:Missouri and Indiana

Adam Wells of Bleacher Report noted that Indiana is not that far from St. Louis. The Hoosiers could also provide Caleb Love a chance to face Michigan at least once next season.

Another program to watch out for in the Love sweepstakes is Kansas. They have had a fairly decent recruiting class, including the acquisition of Michigan's Hunter Dickinson via the transfer portal. The Jayhawks are also among Love's choices when he was coming out of high school in 2019.

Also Read: What did BlocBoy JB say about Ja Morant? Rapper's controversial take sparks online debate

Why did Caleb Love leave UNC?

Caleb Love playing for North Carolina against UCLA

Caleb Love has been a starter for UNC ever since he joined the program in 2020. Love averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in three seasons with the Tar Heels.

In his final year with North Carolina, Love posted career highs in points and rebounds. He averaged 16.7 ppg, 3.7 rbg, 2.8 apg and 1.1 spg in a very disappointing campaign for UNC. They were ranked No. 1 to start the season, but missed the NCAA tournament.

But why did Love left the Tar Heels and enter the transfer portal? The 21-year-old guard explained in a statement that he wants to grow as a player and can only see it happening elsewhere.

"I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey," Love said.

Also Read: "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes bold statement after the Spurs land No. 1 pick in 2023 draft

Why did Caleb Love decommit from Michigan?

North Carolina

Caleb Love initially announced his commitment to Michigan last month. However, it only lasted for just five weeks as he had to re-enter the transfer portal after finding out that he did not have enough credits to transfer.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports explained that Michigan has a high bar for transfers and admissions. It led to Love decomitting to the program and started looking for a new home.

Matt Norlander @MattNorlander More context: Michigan's (lofty) admissions standards for a transfer means a higher bar needs to be cleared for most/all credits from a prior school to carry over. At Michigan, the more credits there are to bring over, the less likely they all get kept, depending on transcript. More context: Michigan's (lofty) admissions standards for a transfer means a higher bar needs to be cleared for most/all credits from a prior school to carry over. At Michigan, the more credits there are to bring over, the less likely they all get kept, depending on transcript.

Also Read: How much does Scoot Henderson get paid? G League contract, endorsements, and other details

Poll : 0 votes