How much does Scoot Henderson get paid? G League contract, endorsements and other details

Scoot Henderson is among the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft. Henderson currently plays for the NBA G League Ignite, signing a two-year contract back in 2021.

The 19-year-old skipped his senior season in high school to sign a $1 million deal that would pay him an annual salary of $500,000. He has steadily improved over the course of the two seasons, with the expectation that he'll be the second overall pick of this year's draft.

According to The Athletic, Henderson became the youngest professional basketball player in United States history when he signed the contract two years ago. He teamed up with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga in his first season with G League Ignite.

In addition to his historic contract with the G League Ignite, Scoot Henderson also has a massive deal with Puma. Henderson agreed to a multiple year contract that is will pay him seven figures per year. The Athletic's Shams Charania called it as the richest shoe contract signed by a player not yet eligible for the NBA draft.

Henderson has been a revelation for G League Ignite this season. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 19 games. However, the G League Ignite failed to make it to the Showcase Cup, as well as G League playoffs.

Nevertheless, Henderson is expected to take the next step in his career and go to the NBA. Many mock drafts has the Georgia native coming in second just behind Victor Wembanyama.

Steph Curry announces support, mentorship for Scoot Henderson

Steph Curry announced on Monday that he'll be serving as mentor to Scoot Henderson ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson and his sister Moochie, who will play for Georgia State next season, have agreed on a partnership with Curry's SC30 Inc.

"Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it's a blessing," Henderson said. "Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it's really cool."

Curry will help Henderson build his own brand, starting with his transition to the NBA. Henderson gains access to Curry's shooting coaches, strength and conditioning teams and other helpful people ahead of next month's NBA draft.

"They've developed a perspective on the blessings from the game of basketball and the doors that it's opened and the platform that you're given," Curry said. "The resources you have access to can all lead to a sense of purpose outside of just putting the ball in the basket. They're obviously wise beyond their years on that front and understanding that you can do both."

