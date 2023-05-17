What did BlocBoy JB say about Ja Morant? Rapper's controversial take sparks online debate

Ja Morant has found a defender of his actions in the form of rapper BlocBoy JB. The Look Alive artist started on online debate due to his comments about the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.
BlockBoy JB took to Instagram to defend Morant, who was suspended by the Grizzlies from any team-related activities due to his recent gun video. He claimed that Morant is not doing anything illegal and should not be facing punishment from the NBA.
"Guns are not illegal," BlockBoy JB wrote on his account. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja."
However, fans on Twitter quickly pointed out that Ja Morant is under contract with a private organization, which is the Memphis Grizzlies. They also noted that the NBA has a strict gun policy that Morant already broke a couple months ago.
It was not his first offense and should have been more careful. As pointed out by many, Morant can own as many guns as he wants, but he still has to be careful since the league has rules about its players.
It's a simple as that and he still has his rights under the Second Ammendment. The police is not investigating him and not really in trouble of any sorts from the law.
Here are some of the people not having it with BlockBoy JB's remarks:
BlocBoy JB was the only one who defended Morant over the past few days. Fox News' Will Cain also questioned the NBA for their treatment of Morant.
"Explain to me something," Cain said on Twitter. "Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it's still legal? It may be stupid, but I don't know what he's done to be suspended."
Also Read: How long has Gregg Popovich been the San Antonio Spurs head coach? Finding out more about his legendary career
Adam Silver 'assuming the worst' following Ja Morant's recent gun incident
Adam Silver was shocked and apalled after learning of Ja Morant's second gun video incident in a span of less than three months. Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday that the league is investigating the video, but he's 'assuming the worst' about what happened.
"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."
The NBA suspended Morant for eight games back in March for the same kind of incident. That means he really didn't learn his lesson, considering he's been having issues with guns over the past year. He's likely getting suspended to start the 2023-24 season.
Also Read: "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP" - Victor Wembanyama makes a bold statement after the Spurs land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft
Can this 7'4" GIANT from NCAA really pip Victor Wembanyama in NBA?!?!