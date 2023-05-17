What did BlocBoy JB say about Ja Morant? Rapper's controversial take sparks online debate

Ja Morant has found a defender of his actions in the form of rapper BlocBoy JB. The Look Alive artist started on online debate due to his comments about the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

BlockBoy JB took to Instagram to defend Morant, who was suspended by the Grizzlies from any team-related activities due to his recent gun video. He claimed that Morant is not doing anything illegal and should not be facing punishment from the NBA.

"Guns are not illegal," BlockBoy JB wrote on his account. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Blocboy JB defends Ja Morant recent gun situation: “If he turnt in his car with his gun that’s in his name, in his yard and someone recorded him that ain’t on him” Blocboy JB defends Ja Morant recent gun situation: “If he turnt in his car with his gun that’s in his name, in his yard and someone recorded him that ain’t on him” https://t.co/Kb7KgbyiP2

However, fans on Twitter quickly pointed out that Ja Morant is under contract with a private organization, which is the Memphis Grizzlies. They also noted that the NBA has a strict gun policy that Morant already broke a couple months ago.

It was not his first offense and should have been more careful. As pointed out by many, Morant can own as many guns as he wants, but he still has to be careful since the league has rules about its players.

It's a simple as that and he still has his rights under the Second Ammendment. The police is not investigating him and not really in trouble of any sorts from the law.

Here are some of the people not having it with BlockBoy JB's remarks:

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @DailyLoud Just like any other job, the NBA can choose how their employees behave. @DailyLoud Just like any other job, the NBA can choose how their employees behave.

Reed Spahr @krazedegen @Emmmyalluu @DailyLoud He has the freedom to be employed anywhere he likes as they have the freedom to fire him. Freedom flies all sorts of ways @Emmmyalluu @DailyLoud He has the freedom to be employed anywhere he likes as they have the freedom to fire him. Freedom flies all sorts of ways

MULTI📀BEATS @The_Only_MultI @DailyLoud It doesn't have to be illegal for the management of a company to have a code of conduct to go by. @DailyLoud It doesn't have to be illegal for the management of a company to have a code of conduct to go by.

Tony Rueda @ARueda21 @DailyLoud Correct...its not illegal, hence why there are no authorities looking for him or trying to press charges...but a lot of employers will have their EEs sign off on Code of Conduct and even Social Media Conduct policies, and given that Ja is a repeat offender who has been given… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @DailyLoud Correct...its not illegal, hence why there are no authorities looking for him or trying to press charges...but a lot of employers will have their EEs sign off on Code of Conduct and even Social Media Conduct policies, and given that Ja is a repeat offender who has been given… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

First time its a mistake, second time he made a choice @DailyLoud I'm sure if he signed a contract of the dos and don'ts then that is on him. Self accountability is lacking now days. This is his second time getting in trouble for this.First time its a mistake, second time he made a choice @DailyLoud I'm sure if he signed a contract of the dos and don'ts then that is on him. Self accountability is lacking now days. This is his second time getting in trouble for this. First time its a mistake, second time he made a choice

Osirustwits™ AT @Osirustwits @DailyLoud Exactly he needs new friends......these weren't with him shooting in the gym @DailyLoud Exactly he needs new friends......these weren't with him shooting in the gym

It’s a blemish on the NBA now, not on gun laws. Focused on the on the wrong thing JB @DailyLoud It’s less to do about the guns and gun laws. It’s more to do about being a professional and carrying yourself a certain way for the brand of a company putting MILLIONS in your pockets.It’s a blemish on the NBA now, not on gun laws. Focused on the on the wrong thing JB @DailyLoud It’s less to do about the guns and gun laws. It’s more to do about being a professional and carrying yourself a certain way for the brand of a company putting MILLIONS in your pockets.It’s a blemish on the NBA now, not on gun laws. Focused on the on the wrong thing JB

Sports bettor @TheOneFortyPlus @DailyLoud Okay, and he's not going to jail. His employer is holding him accountable, not law enforcement. @DailyLoud Okay, and he's not going to jail. His employer is holding him accountable, not law enforcement.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @DailyLoud The NBA is an organization. Rappers are idolized for holding a gun. NFL and NBA players can’t even wear unauthorized stuff when they play. They can’t even say 100% of what they want in interviews. You can’t look ignorant listening to blast my ops music while holding a gun on ig. @DailyLoud The NBA is an organization. Rappers are idolized for holding a gun. NFL and NBA players can’t even wear unauthorized stuff when they play. They can’t even say 100% of what they want in interviews. You can’t look ignorant listening to blast my ops music while holding a gun on ig.

BlocBoy JB was the only one who defended Morant over the past few days. Fox News' Will Cain also questioned the NBA for their treatment of Morant.

"Explain to me something," Cain said on Twitter. "Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it's still legal? It may be stupid, but I don't know what he's done to be suspended."

Will Cain @willcain Explain to me something.



Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal?



It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended.

Explain to me something. Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal? It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended. https://t.co/mP1APeUgEi

Adam Silver 'assuming the worst' following Ja Morant's recent gun incident

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Adam Silver was shocked and apalled after learning of Ja Morant's second gun video incident in a span of less than three months. Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday that the league is investigating the video, but he's 'assuming the worst' about what happened.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games back in March for the same kind of incident. That means he really didn't learn his lesson, considering he's been having issues with guns over the past year. He's likely getting suspended to start the 2023-24 season.

