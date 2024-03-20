NBA fans berate Steve Kerr for claiming Warriors can replicate Heat and Lakers’ playoff success as a play-in team

Despite the Golden State Warriors sitting in a play-in spot, coach Steve Kerr remains confident his team can make a deep playoff run. Kerr likened the Warriors to last year’s Miami Heat and LA Lakers, who each advanced deep into the playoffs as play-in teams. However, NBA fans didn’t see the comparison.

Golden State (35-32) sits 10th in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining. That puts it on track to finish the season with around 42 or 43 wins. Notably, the Warriors’ win total throughout their six NBA Finals runs in the Steph Curry era has ranged from 53 to 73 wins.

So, the franchise’s regular-season success has dropped off considerably since its last title (2022). However, according to Kerr, as long as the Warriors make the play-in, they have a good chance of advancing and making noise in the playoffs.

On 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” show, Kerr brought up Miami and LA’s 2023 playoff success. The Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) shocked many by advancing to the finals. Meanwhile, the Lakers (43-39, seventh in the West) advanced to the conference finals.

Kerr highlighted how, if necessary, he will use their playoff runs to motivate his team.

“If we end up in that spot, I will remind the guys Miami made the finals from that spot a year ago. The Lakers made the conference finals from that spot,” Kerr said.

“So, we have everything in front of us. We have our goals in front of us. Even though it’s been an uneven season with a lot of ups and downs, until the season is 100% finished, I will believe in our ability to beat anybody. And as long as we have that, we’ve got a shot.”

Fans on X/Twitter strongly disagreed with Kerr, ridiculing him for having irrational confidence.

“Bro hasn’t accepted that his team is on a downfall,” one fan said.

“He thinks he's [Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra],” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kerr’s belief in the Warriors’ ability to make a deep playoff run as a play-in team:

Steve Kerr on possibility of Warriors lacking motivation amid tumultuous season

Before expressing confidence in Golden State’s playoff outlook, Steve Kerr was asked whether his veteran squad lacks motivation. As mentioned, the Warriors have made six finals appearances since 2015, winning four titles. So, many have speculated that they struggle to get up for regular-season games.

However, according to Kerr, his team’s shortcomings are likely more fatigue-related.

“My guess is after a decade of this, playing into June, so many playoff games, there’s just fatigue involved at times,” Kerr said.

The Warriors have played a whopping 140 playoff games since Kerr was hired in 2014, more than any other team during that span. It remains to be seen if their experience will again pay off come play-in/playoff time.

