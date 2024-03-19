Savannah Bond calls Warriors' coach Steve Kerr as her 'spirit animal'

Adult film star Savannah Bond took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that she considers the Golden State Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr as her 'spirit animal'.

"✨ @SteveKerr is my spirit animal," she tweeted.

It is unclear why Savannah Bond randomly declared the Warriors coach to be her spirit animal, but it seems that the Australian star is a fan of Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr was appointed as the head coach of the Warriors in 2014. Under his guidance, Golden State embarked on a remarkable journey, reaching the NBA Finals for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. The Warriors clinched the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018, before adding another one to their tally in 2022.

Steve Kerr secured a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history in his 10th season with the Warriors. He secured the contract extension days after winning his 500th game as a coach against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15.

Steve Kerr reviews Warriors' loss to Knicks

With the end of the regular season approaching, the Golden State Warriors failed to pull off a much-needed win against the underhanded New York Knicks on Monday, who were missing key players such as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.

After the loss, the Warriors slipped back to tenth spot in the Western Conference. They have only won five of their last 10 games and are four games behind from making it out of the play-in tournament.

According to Steve Kerr, the loss was not because of a lack of effort, but a matter of simply not being good enough.

"I don't think it's a lack of effort," Kerr said in the post-game interview.

"I think we weren't good enough. It's that simple. We just did not play well enough. It's disappointing because we have these three home games here this week and we wanted to get off on the right track, but that's a really good team and they just outplayed us. Simple as that."

The Warriors lost to the Knicks on their home ground. They've been a bad team at home this season. After their loss, the Warriors are now 17-18 at home, which contributes to the Warriors not being in a better position with 15 games left in the regular season.

"It's always important to control your home floor," Steve Kerr said.

"This has been a strange season in that regard. We've been good at home for a long time, and just haven't been able to establish that dominance at home. That's what's keeping us from climbing up in the standings."

The Warriors will look to revive their momentum with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday. After that, the Warriors will host the Indiana Pacers before a grueling and crucial five-game road trip in Minnesota, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, and San Antonio.