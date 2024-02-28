Paul George Injury Update: Will Clippers star return for crucial game vs Lakers? (February 28)

Paul George's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of Wednesday's crucial game between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. The crosstown rivalry's bragging rights for the season are on the line, with the Clippers trailing the season series 1-2. A win for George and Co. will prevent the Lakers from claiming their first regular-season series over the Clippers since the 2011-12 season.

George's availability could be crucial. He was the Clippers' best player in two of their three matchups this season. The Clippers are also in a slump, with an uneven 3-4 record in their past seven games.

Paul George injury update: What is star forward's status for game vs. Lakers?

Paul George is ruled out for Wednesday's Lakers-Clippers game. He's the only player on the Clippers' injury report with left knee soreness. It will be the second consecutive game he will sit out for the Clippers. He's missed only four games this season, with Wednesday being his fifth.

What happened to Paul George?

George's knee injury is a lingering issue. He was a late addition to the Clippers' injury report before Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers haven't elaborated on the injury extent yet, citing it as 'soreness,' so it's likely a short-term issue. He was also practicing with the team on Tuesday.

George has missed three games before the knee injury absences for Sunday and Wednesday's games. On Jan. 31, he was out with a groin injury against the Washington Wizards. On Dec. 20, he was out with illness, and on Dec. 14 citing a groin issue as well.

The Clippers have gone 3-1 without Paul George this season.

Paul George stats vs. LA Lakers

George has played 29 times against the LA Lakers, averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He holds a 20-9 record against the 17-time NBA champions. George averaged 24.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 2.3 apg in three games against the Lakers this season.

He had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists when the teams last met on Jan. 23. The Clippers won that contest 127-116 over the LeBron James-less Lakers. It was seemingly a close contest until the clutch when the Clippers regained a double-digit lead behind Kawhi Leonard's second-career triple-double.

When both teams have been healthy, the Lakers have held a 2-1 advantage. The Clippers might miss George because of the length and size he would've provided against the Lakers' 6-foot-9 and taller frontcourt.