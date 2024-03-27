“Poor Savannah gotta rub uneven LeToes”: LeBron James leaves fans erupting in laughter after foot rub request with wild Escalade analogy

LeBron James is currently in his 21st year in the NBA, putting him just one season behind Vince Carter for most seasons played in NBA history. Despite the fact that he is nearing 40 years of age, LeBron James has continued to impress, defying the odds while racking up NBA records. Of course, that has resulted in quite a bit of wear and tear on James' body.

Miraculously, James has managed to remain healthy for the majority of his career with the exception being a groin injury that plagued him during his early time in LA. While players such as Victor Oladipo, Derrick Rose, and even Kawhi Leonard have dealt with recurring lower-body injuries, James has avoided any major tears.

Despite that, he has continued to add the miles on to his body, comparing himself to a 2003 Cadillac Escalade with factory tires. During a recent episode of he and JJ Redicks Mind the Game podcast, James opened up on the situation.

As he explained, after a long hard game, he heads home wanting his wife, Savannah to give him a foot rub. That comment, unsurprisingly, has resulted in a number of hilarious reactions from the NBA community, with many fans cracking jokes at the future Hall of Famer's expense.

"I think I saw it the other day. I think I have, like, 70,000 minutes. I was explaining to my wife the other day, she asked me, how am I feeling? When I came home after a game, I said, babe, it just imagine buying a 2003 escalade, and it's 2024, and you never change the tires, so rub my feet, please."

Fans point to LeBron James' ankle injury on the heels of latest comments about getting foot rubs

LeBron James' comments about needing his feet rubbed, and comparing himself to a 2003 Escalade with factory tires generated tons of jokes from fans. They also came at a time when the LA star has been dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for several games.

While he has largely managed to remain healthy this season, playing in 62 games so far, the most since the 2019-20 season, his left ankle is giving him problems. After being on the injury report with his status up in the air earlier in the week, LeBron James missed the Lakers' Mar. 25 game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The game went to double overtime, with the Lakers picking up a big win on the back of Anthony Davis, who has continued to impress this season. Despite that, with the team sitting in ninth place, it couldn't have come at a worse time for the franchise.

With the Lakers sitting 2.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors, the team is now looking to close the two-game lead the Kings and the Suns have over them. In doing so, they could drastically improve their standing heading into the play-in tournament.

In addition to winning seven of their last ten, the team is on a four-game win streak. Given that, they could be hitting their stride just in time for the postseason, meaning LeBron James' health could be the difference between success and failure in the playoffs.