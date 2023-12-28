"Ruined lil bros entire night": Mavericks Twitter recalls young Knicks fan's devastated reaction to Luka Doncic's 60/20/10 game

Ever since getting drafted in 2018, Luka Doncic has lived up to the hype and keeps on giving his fans more reasons to cheer for him. While he is having a great season, no one can forget the shows he had for the NBA world during the 2022-23 season.

One of the games that most fans can't forget was when the Dallas Mavericks played against the New York Knicks. It was a legendary game as Doncic had 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win on Dec. 27, 2022. What's even more memorable was when he forced overtime by missing a free throw and scoring after getting his own rebound.

A Knicks fan watching the game last year thought that New York had won. While watching the closing period, he was confident in the Knicks' ability to close the game. However, he forgot to rule out the genius of Doncic as he made a spectacular play to even the score.

Watch the video below to see his reaction to the outstanding performance of the four-time All-Star.

Mavs fans have gathered on X to commemorate the events. Here are some of the best things fans had to say on the first anniversary of his iconic game.

Doncic's talent and intelligence on the basketball court are unique. Thanks to that, the Mavs star has taken the league by storm and has etched his name in the history books.

Luka Doncic's teammate shares his thoughts on playing alongside the superstar

The Mavs have become relevant after acquiring Luka Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 draft and have never looked back. Although there may have been a few hiccups in the past, Dallas management has tried its best to make things work for Doncic and the team. It's surrounded him with reasonable role players to help him push the team into contention.

One of the players that the Mavs are wishing could help their franchise star is Derrick Jones Jr. He's playing his first season with Dallas and has benefitted a lot in playing with Doncic. His scoring doubled from last season as he is now averaging 10.4 points per contest.

When asked about playing with the Slovenian star, he couldn't say anything but praise.

"I have never been on a team where someone is scoring the ball like this at such a high rate and also getting his teammates involved and making sure that everybody feels comfortable on the floor," Jones said. "It's incredible. It's amazing. I have never seen this before."

There have been other players who have benefitted from playing with Doncic besides Jones. Additionally, his athleticism makes it easier for the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year to set him up on the open floor.

Also read: Top 5 players on NBA's points per game leader board as Luka Doncic qualifies for official ranking