“Seeing something as rare as a Picasso”: Jason Kidd starstruck by Luka Doncic’s historic triple-double precedent

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic made NBA history during Thursday night’s home matchup against the Miami Heat. The five-time All-Star’s sensational performance left Mavericks coach Jason Kidd starstruck postgame.

Doncic recorded another monster triple-double, finishing with a game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and seven 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting. Meanwhile, the Mavericks secured a critical 114-108 victory to snap their three-game losing skid.

Doncic’s dominant outing marked his fourth consecutive 35-point triple-double, making him the first player to achieve the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Additionally, according to StatMuse, with nine 35-point triple-doubles this season, Doncic has two more than every other player combined.

When asked about Doncic’s historic stat-sheet stuffing, Kidd raved about the 25-year-old, comparing him to legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

“I’ve always said this, we can’t take this young man for granted. You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso,” Kidd said. “When he comes every night, he does something. … He’s special.”

In eight games post-All-Star break, Doncic is averaging 37.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.4 3-pointers per game on 51.9% shooting. His next chance to extend his historic 35-point triple-double streak comes on Saturday when Dallas (35-28) visits the lowly Detroit Pistons (10-52).

Luka Doncic on Mavericks ending 3-game losing streak

After the Mavericks dispatched the Heat to snap their three-game losing streak on Thursday, Luka Doncic touched on the magnitude of the win.

Dallas, losers of five of six games entering Thursday, trailed by as many as 15 points early against Miami before rallying to take a double-digit lead.

According to Doncic, the statement win against a playoff-caliber Heat team (35-27) was sorely needed.

“Big. Very big. Miami is a tough team,” Doncic said. “They have a winning coach over there. It was a tough game. I’m just happy we got the win.”

With the victory, Dallas maintained its eighth-place position (35-28) in the crowded Western Conference standings. However, only 2.0 games separate the Mavericks from the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns (37-26).

Fortunately for Doncic and Co., they have the league’s fifth-easiest strength of schedule to close the season, with an average opponent winning percentage of .467. So, they have a prime opportunity to avoid the play-in and secure a playoff spot over their remaining 19 games.

