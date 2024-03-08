Luka Doncic's monster 30-point triple-double in comeback vs Heat leaves fans stunned: "Beat despite the loss allegations"

The Dallas Mavericks snapped their three-game losing skid on Thursday night in their inaugural season series matchup against the Miami Heat 114-108, spearheaded by Luka Doncic's triple-double.

Entering the game on a two-game winning streak, the Heat maintained a lead for most of the matchup. However, the dynamic changed when the Slovenian guard took control in the third and fourth quarters.

In the second half alone, Luka Doncic amassed 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists, shifting the momentum in favor of the Mavs.

NBA fans shared their reactions to his performance, with one tweeting:

"My guy beat the “despite the loss” allegations"

Here are the top reactions on X:

How Luka Doncic's triple-double elevated the Dallas Mavericks over Miami Heat

Luka Doncic ended the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. In an extraordinary feat, the Slovenian guard became only the second NBA player in history to achieve five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles.

Luka equalled Russell Westbrook's achievement of five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, a feat Russell Westbrook accomplished in 2017 with Oklahoma City.

The All-Star, leading the league in scoring, also set a historical benchmark, becoming the first player to register four consecutive 35-point triple-doubles.

In a 40-minute performance, Luka Doncic showcased his efficiency by shooting 12-of-24 from the field and connecting on 7-of-13 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

Kyrie Irving contributed 23 points for Dallas, helping the Mavericks snap a three-game losing streak. The team was trailing 101-100 before embarking on a decisive 10-4 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Luka, Dante Exum and Irving.

Terry Rozier led Miami with 27 points and 11 assists, marking his highest-scoring game since his acquisition from Charlotte in late January.

Duncan Robinson added 19 points, with 14 coming in the first half, while Jimmy Butler contributed 14 points to the effort.

The Heat demonstrated proficiency from beyond the arc, going 17-of-38 on 3-pointers. This was a significant uptick from their average of 12.4 per game, with 10 of the threes coming in the first half alone.

Both Rozier and Robinson had impressive performances from the 3-point line, each shooting 5-of-8.

The Heat started the game on a hot streak, making 12 of their first 14 field-goal attempts, including sinking their first six attempts from beyond the arc.

This impressive shooting display helped them construct a 29-14 lead within the first six minutes. However, the Mavericks chipped away at the deficit, evening the scored at 50-50 with 3:45 remaining in the first half.

Despite their All-Star's historical performances in this stretch, the Mavericks have won only two of their last five games.

They will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, hoping to make a push to secure a playoff seed and avoid the play-in.