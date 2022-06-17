"Steph ultimately is why this run has happened much like Timmy in San Antonio" - Steve Kerr gives majority of credit to Steph Curry for Dubs' 4th title in 8 years, compares him to Tim Duncan

Steve Kerr reserved high praise for Steph Curry as he led the Golden State Warriors to a win in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. The two have had a phenomenal relationship and are one of the biggest reasons why the Dubs have been so successful over the years.

Kerr drew close comparisons between Steph Curry and Tim Duncan. He admitted that their playing style was different, but according to him, both these stars are humble human beings. The 56-year-old was extremely happy for the point guard and stated that winning the fourth championship was Curry's crowning achievement.

Speaking about the two-time MVP after winning the championship, in his post-game interview, he said:

"I've said it many times. Steph reminds me so much of Tim Duncan, obviously totally different players but from just a humanity stand point, from a talent standpoint, humility, confidence is wonderful combination that just makes everyone win for him, and I'm obviously thrilled for everyone in that room and a lot of people had big hand in this, but the thing with Steph is that, without him, none of this happens."

NBA @NBA



Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry.



presented by "Without him, none of this happens... to me this is his crowning achievement"Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV "Without him, none of this happens... to me this is his crowning achievement"Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🏆 https://t.co/UHGYdNUKgD

A lot of people are involved behind the scenes for a franchise to win a championship. As far as their ownership is concerned, they have been extremely wonderful over the past decade. Along with that, General Manager Bob Myers has also done a tremendous job.

Kerr thanked all these supporting hands, but also named Curry as the pivotal figure behind the fantastic run. Further speaking about his importance, Kerr said:

"Not taking anything away from Joe and Peter's ownership because they have been amazing owners built an incredible organization. Bob Myers, hell of a GM, and our players, we have had so many great players.

"But Steph, ultimately, is why this run has happened, much like Timmy in San Antonio, and so I'm happy for everybody, but I'm thrilled for Steph. To me, this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career."

Steph Curry was finally able to win the prestigious Bill Russell Finals MVP award this season. This was the only accolade left in his already stacked resume. However, the 34-year-old was much happier about the championship and got emotional just moments before the final buzzer.

An emotional Steph Curry shares his take after winning fourth NBA championship

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors have been through a lot in the last two seasons. Not only did they miss out on players due to injury, but they also failed to qualify for the playoffs during these years. However, just like how champions find their way through adversity, the Warriors rose above it all and won the 2022 NBA championship.

Steph Curry scored 34 points while recording seven rebounds and seven assists. He was scintillating throughout the Finals, but his performance in Game 6 was the final nail in the coffin. He was emotional after the triumph as it was a result of a lot of hard work that the team had reached the top. Speaking about it during the courtside walk-off, he said:

"I'm so proud of our group. I thank God every day that I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people. We do know this is what it's all about, playing for a championship and what we've been through the last three years. Beginning of the season, nobody thought we would be here, except everybody on this court right now. It's amazing, very surreal, though, very surreal."

Golden State Warriors @warriors "Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now." "Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now." https://t.co/tHBY3Alg5D

The Warriors' journey back to the NBA Finals has been very special. Not many had them as the favorites, but the team fought through it all to clinch the championship. The team now has four titles in eight seasons, which is extremely special. However, with players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, they can certainly push for another run next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far