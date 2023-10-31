"Taylor Swift (DJ's version)": DeAndre Jordan wins Halloween in NBA fans' eyes by cosplaying Travis Kelce's billionaire fan

Halloween in the NBA is undefeated as Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan put on a very timely costume to get all the attention to him. Jordan couldn't make his mind up on whether he'll suit up as Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce for the holiday, so he dressed up as the couple.

Stars in the league showed up with their scary costumes to celebrate Halloween. There are also players who opted to show the humorous side of things. Jordan definitely got the attention of the world with his costume, as the alleged couple is still headlining to this day.

After this, many fans started to pile in on DJ's humor. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

This fan is definitely a certified Swiftie.

"Taylor (DJ's Version)"

One fan already crowned Jordan as the winner of Halloween.

"Nah DJ won Halloween"

This fan is updated with the recent news around basketball and isn't shy about sharing it.

"Hey Dwight Howard I mean DeAndre Jordan!"

It took a while for this fan to get the humor behind Jordan's costume, but he eventually figured it out.

"At first I was like WTF is with the Chiefs coat but now I get it"

Here are the rest of the fan reactions.

Jordan isn't the only player for the Denver Nuggets to suit up for Halloween. Aaron Gordon dressed up as a pirate, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to the airport as Michael Myers, Reggie Jackson was a dinosaur, and coach Mike Malone went as a werewolf.

2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who gave advice for Chet Holmgren, didn't dress up during this holiday. After he was asked if he'd dress up for Halloween, he answered the media, "No."

After winning his first title, DeAndre Jordan reflected on it a bit

Winning in the NBA isn't easy. It usually takes more than one All-Star to lead the team and a great group of supporting cast. In last year's NBA Finals, we got to see Jokic lead the Nuggets to their first title win. Together with the help of reliable role players and some veteran leadership from DeAndre Jordan, they were able to win the title.

After their win, Jordan shared his thoughts on winning his first championship ring.

"I’m thinking about in those last 20 seconds of the game, all those years of losing in the playoffs, guys getting hurt," Jordan said.

"Every ounce of emotion comes out at a time. I'm glad it did because I needed to feel that, I wanted to appreciate that."

The Nuggets are again a favorite to win the title, and with Jordan's leadership, they have a real chance to repeat.

