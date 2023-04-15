"The Ja Morant effect" - Mikey Williams mugshot surfaces online in wake of arrest on gun charges

Memphis recruit Mikey Williams was arrested in San Diego on Saturday. He was charged with assault using a deadly weapon and his mugshot surface online. Fans on social media were ruthless as they compared Williams to controversial Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

According to ESPN, Williams is facing several accounts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released early Friday morning after paying a $50,000 bond. He will make his first court appearance on Thursday. He's facing a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison if convicted.

Williams' lawyer, Troy P. Owens, released the following statement in defense of his client:

"This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance. During the aftermath of this disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter.

"As a result, a search warrant was executed at the home, and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system."

Mikey Williams' mugshot surfaced a few hours after his arrest. Williams, a popular social media star, faced a bunch of criticism online, and fans weren't exactly nice about it.

Some even compared his situation to that of Ja Morant, who was suspended by the NBA for eight games due to misconduct. One said:

"The ja morant effect"

Here are some of the reactions to Williams' mugshot on Twitter:

Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams' arrest

Mikey Williams was Penny Hardaway's most prized recruits for next season.

Mikey Williams was one of Penny Hardaway's prized recruits for the Memphis Tigers next season. Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego and ranked 34th in ESPN's top 100 players of 2023.

The Tigers' athletics department released the following statement after Williams' arrest:

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information."

Williams was a popular high school basketball player and became a social media sensation.

His mixtape was huge on YouTube. He has four million followers on Instagram and over two million on TikTok. His popularity even led to Puma signing him to an exclusive endorsement deal.

Guns and basketball players have been a hot topic this year. Ja Morant was involved in several alleged incidents involving a gun, which culminated in an eight-game suspension by the NBA.

A New Mexico State player was involved in a self-defense shooting that led to the university canceling its season and firing coach Greg Heiar. Alabama's Brandon Miller was linked to a murder wherein one of the suspects was former teammate Darius Miles.

