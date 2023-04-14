Who is Overtime Megan? Influencer sends internet into frenzy with Josh Giddey post

Megan Eugenio, more popularly known as Overtime Megan, sent the internet into a frenzy with her Josh Giddey post. Eugenio shared an image of Giddey and herself following his monster performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The TikTok star praised Giddey after his 31-point night in the win over the Pelicans on Wednesday. The OKC Thunder star also had nine rebounds and 10 assists to propel the team into a do-or-die matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

"31!!!!! 🏀 INSANITY!! super proud," Eugenio wrote.

According to the New York Post, the photo of Overtime Megan and Josh Giddey was taken during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City in February. Giddey was selected to play in the Jordan Rising Stars game, while Megan is a huge sports fan in general.

The New York Post also noted that Megan deleted a reply-tweet telling someone that she's not dating Giddey. TMZ reported in October that the influencer was dating Calgary Flames prospect Cole Schwindt.

Who is Overtime Megan?

Overtime Megan (Photo: Megan Eugenio/Instagram)

Megan Eugenio was born on Oct. 17, 1999 to Mark and Michelle Eugenio. Overtime Megan has three siblings — Mark, Amanda and Joshua. Mark died in 2006 after a mysterious illness. Megan was born and raised in Massachusetts, attending Bishop Fenwick High School.

Eugenio also went to Pace University before working for Overtime, a sports network that catered for members of Gen Z. She became a social media influencer in 2019 and has amassed a combined three million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

According to her social media profiles, Eugenio is a huge sports fan and follows the NBA, NHL and NFL. She was recently linked to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who posted a picture of a woman in bed with him.

Some fans speculated that it was Tom Brady's ex-wife Giselle Bundchen, while others thought it was Overtime Megan. The TikTok star denied the rumor and clarified that she's not the woman in bed with Brown.

Fans react to Overtime Megan's post on Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder

Fans on social media were surprised to see Overtime Megan praise Josh Giddey on Twitter. Some were very impressed with Giddey's game on and off the court, while others simply hilariously reacted with memes.

Here are some of the best comments on Megan's post on Giddey:

Giddey and the OKC Thunder will look to advance to the playoffs on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The winner of that game will be the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason.

