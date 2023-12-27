"Yall never welcome back to Memphis" - Chandler Parsons faces backlash from fans for calling out Ja Morant over gun celebration

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant returned from a 25-game suspension and gave four impressive performances in the past week. Morant erupted for 34 points despite going 0-5 from three in his first game back. He helped give the Grizzlies a much-needed win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, he has been able to keep the momentum rolling.

On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, Morant and the Grizzlies faced the New Orleans Pelicans again, and the game delivered an instant classic. After an overtime period, the Grizzlies emerged victorious by just one point, giving them a second win over their inter-conference rivals.

Despite that, the talk hasn't been about the team's impressive win or Morant's 31-point performance. It was about a celebration the high-flying young star did where he seemingly mimicked the act of shooting guns.

Because Morant has been suspended twice for off-court scandals with firearms, many were quick to criticize the young star. Former NBA standout Chandler Parsons reposted the advice to Ja Morant from Lou Williams on social media, earning him plenty of criticism from fans.

Exploring the criticism Ja Morant received following his in-game celebration

Some have come to Ja Morant's defense, saying he was mocking the Pelicans by mimicking a popular dance in New Orleans. However, others like Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons believe Morant should have been mindful of the celebration.

Morant dealt with something similar last season, because of which he missed time. The young superstar was seen on Instagram Live brandishing a firearm in what many believed to be a club.

The situation caught the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who indicated that he spoke with Morant about his actions. Despite that, once the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs, Morant was seen on Instagram Live again wielding a firearm.

As Mr. Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams stated on FanDuel TV this week, Morant needs to make better decisions. He spoke to Allie LaForce, Shams Charania and Chandler Parsons about the situation:

“The NBA is watching, don’t do anything that got anything, with any kind of arms, my brother. Stop it.”

It's unclear whether the NBA will fine Morant for the celebration. Morant and the Grizzlies will play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, hoping to continue their recent run.