Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Scotia Bank Arena on Thursday, Apr. 7. In their three meetings this season, the Raptors have emerged victorious twice.

The 76ers are coming off a stunning 131-122 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Joel Embiid had a monstrous night, scoring 45 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey contributed 30 points on 75% shooting. Buddy Hield racked up 25 points for the Pacers, but his effort was not enough to prevent a loss.

The Raptors, meanwhile, got a 118-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. Pascal Siakam led the way from the front with a 31-point performance. Scottie Barnes chipped in with 19 points and 14 boards, while Chris Boucher added 18 points from the bench. Trae Young continued his brilliant run of form, scoring 26 points and making 15 assists. However, a stellar performance from the Raptors meant his effort went in vain.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, Apr. 7; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, Apr. 8; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers have faced a lot of criticism in the last few weeks for their dip in form. After a stellar start to his stint in Philly, James Harden has been a bit rusty. However, he is focused on the task at hand and will hope to bring his best for the franchise during the playoffs.

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, has been wreaking havoc with his performances. The big man has overtaken LeBron James as the scoring leader and is also the frontrunner to win the MVP award. With 3 games left, Jojo will look to bring in his best performance to help the team end the season on a high note. That woukd also improve his chances of winning the prestigious MVP award.

The Raptors have been playing extremely well in the last few months. As per current standings, they could meet the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Danny Green; C - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic

The Raptors have been one of the best teams since the All-Star break. They have played with a sense of urgency, which is why they have climbed to fifth position in the East.

Pascal Siakam has been in incredible form. His game has improved a lot since his return from injury. Along with Fred VanVleet, they have done well as the leaders of the team. Gary Trent Jr. is another player that is making a lot of noise with his performances. Not only is he brilliant at the offensive end, but he has also put up a good showing at the defensive end.

This game against Philly is a big one for the Raptors, as a win here will give them a regular-season series win over the 76ers. That should stand them in good stead before the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Scottie Barnes, F - Pascal Siakm, C - Khem Birch.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 49-30 +100 Over 218 [-110] +2 [-110] Toronto Raptors 46-33 -120 Under 218 [-110] -2 [-110]

The Raptors are being favored in this game because of the brilliant basketball they have played in the last few weeks. Although the 76ers have the likes of James Harden and Joel Embiid, they have not had good performances in the clutch. That is something they will have to work on ahead of the playoffs.

The Raptors have some brilliant young players, who are capable of performing at the highest level. Given the team's brilliant playing style and form, the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to come out winners in this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have a 7-3 record on the road in their last 10 games. Joel Embiid averages 36.8 PPG and 14.6 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have a 6-4 record in their last 10 home games. The Raptors have gone over the total points eight times in the last 10 games when playing against a team with a winning record. Pascal Siakm has secured a double-double in four of his last five games.

76ers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The 76ers and the Raptors matchup on Thursday could be a trailer of their first-round playoff series. This game is being played at the Scotiabank arena, and considering the Raptors' good form at home, they could get the better of the 76ers in this game.

The Raptors have won six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams. The total has been under in five of the last six games played at the Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors have a 29-21 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the 76ers have a 30-19 record against teams from the East.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Raptors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Raptors will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN Network.

