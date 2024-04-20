Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for April 20 | 2024 NBA Playoffs, Game 1 

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves tipoff their 2024 NBA Playoffs 3-6 seed first-round series on Saturday at Target Center. It's the first postseason meeting between the franchises. The Timberwolves were the far better team in the regular season, finishing as the third seed with a 56-26 record.

However, the 49-33 sixth-seeded Suns were among the few teams who got the upper hand against Anthony Edwards and Co. Phoenix swept its conference rivals 3-0 in the season series this year, comprehensively winning each game with a margin of 10+ points.

Their most recent matchup in the season finale ended with Phoenix dominating Minnesota on the road with a 125-106 win. It was a playoff-caliber game as the teams fought for seedings: the Suns were chasing the #6 seed, while the Timberwolves were looking to lock the #2 seed and stay alive in the top seed race.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 1 - Apr. 20

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns begin this playoff run healthy. Damion Lee, who hasn't made his season debut, is the only player on the injury report. He's recovering from a meniscus surgery.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee Out Right meniscus surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves are healthy, too, as they begin a third consecutive postseason run without any injury issues.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves last game recap

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves met on the final day of the regular season in a 125-106 win for Kevin Durant and Co. It was a lopsided battle from tipoff, as the Suns got ahead with a 22-point advantage after the first quarter. The Timberwolves clawed their way back into the contest after a 31-22 run in the second.

However, they didn't sustain that, trimming the lead to 11 points entering the final frame. Phoenix held on to its advantage behind an excellent fourth-quarter display from Bradley Beal, who scored 36, adding six rebounds and five assists and shooting 14-of-21, including 6-of-6 from the 3.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker finished with 23 points and seven assists. Kevin Durant had only 15, but he took the backseat after seeing Beal's scorching night, making only 14 attempts. The Suns played like a cohesive unit to bag the win, which they must replicate again throughout the series.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves failed to show out defensively again, which is their strongest trait. That impacted their offense, too. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a combined 23 points. The star duo should be more consistent and aggressive to give the Suns' defense headaches.

