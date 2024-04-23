Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - April 23, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second game of their best-of-seven series, with Minnesota winning the first game 120-95 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 23.

The Suns hold a 83-44 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the T’Wolves won the only playoff game the two teams have played against each other. Minnesota won Game 1 behind Anthony Edwards’ 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at Target Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast locally on Bally Sports North and Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (+130) vs. Timberwolves (-155)

Spread: Suns (+3) vs. Timberwolves (-3)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o211.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u211.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Suns suffered a blowout loss in Game 1 despite Kevin Durant having a great performance. Phoenix’s other stars such as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal need to up their performance if the team is to have any chance of winning one on the road.

After dominating Phoenix on Saturday, Minnesota needs to do more of the same on Tuesday. If Anthony Edwards keeps playing at the level that he has been recently, the Timberwolves should be able to maintain home advantage in Game 2. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have been great as well. Towns had 19 points in Game 1, while Gobert had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Suns will be without Damion Lee (knee) on Tuesday. Grayson Allen is questionable with an ankle injury. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel should start:

PG: Devin Booker SG: Bradley Beal SF: Royce O’Neale PF: Kevin Durant C: Jusuf Nurkic

Phoenix’s key substitutes should be Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks and Josh Okogie.

The Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark (Achilles), while Kyle Anderson is questionable with a hip injury. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Karl-Anthony Towns C: Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves’ key substitutes should be Monte Morris, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Devin Booker has an over/under of 24.5 points. After being limited to just 18 points in Game 1, expect Booker to have a better offensive outing and score over 24.5 points.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 25.5 points. At this point, anything under 30 points should be considered a safe prop for the former No. 1 draft pick.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Timberwolves to win Game 2 at home. Durant and Co. should have something to say about it. After Saturday’s disappointing loss, expect the Suns to be much better on Tuesday and edge out a narrow win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 211.5 points.

