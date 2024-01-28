Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic: Predictions and betting tips | January 28, 2024

The Phoenix Suns face the Orlando Magic on Sunday with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando. The game is part of the NBA's five-game-slate. The two teams play for the second time this season, with the Suns winning the first.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Florida and Arizona's Family Sports for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial.

The Suns (26-19) are sixth in the West, dropping their previous game 133-131 on the road to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Devin Booker had a season-high 62 points with five rebounds and four assists, shooting 6-of-12 from the 3-point line.

The Magic (23-22), meanwhile, are eighth in the East and will look to rebound after a narrow 107-106 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Suns (-1.5) vs Magic (+2)

Moneyline: Suns (-125) vs Magic (+114)

Total(O/U): Suns (O 227.5) vs Magic (227.5)

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic preview

The Suns snapped their seven-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have a top 10 net rating in this period, with +4.2 (eighth), including an offensive rating of 122.3 and a defensive rating of 118.0. They are 12-8 on the road.

The Magic, meanwhile, have lost two straight and have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 14-7 at home. They rank at the bottom of the league in 3-point shooting, with 34.0%. They have a +0.2 net rating, including a 112.5 offensive rating and a 112.2 defensive rating.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start at PG. Eric Gordon will start if Bradley Beal doesn't play at SG, Grayson Allen should be at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Drew Eubanks will start if Jusuf Nurkic doesn't play at center.

For the Magic, Markelle Fultz will start at PG, Jalen Suggs at SG, Franz Wagner at SF, Paolo Banchero at PF and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Devin Booker has averaged 28.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 49.9% and 38.8% from the 3-point range. His point prop is set at over/under 30.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, has averaged 28.8, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic predictions

Favored by sportsbooks and betting lines, the Suns head into their road game against the Magic with a series of dominant performances. The struggling Magic, facing defensive challenges, are expected for a tough contest against Durant and Booker.

