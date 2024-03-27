Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the second of their seven-game road trip, and up next on their schedule is a visit to the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on March 27, 2024. This is going to be the last of the two matchups they will have in the 2023-24 season with the Trail Blazers, while winning the previous encounter.

The Atlanta Hawks are on a two-game winning streak and hope to hold on to their Play-In Tournament spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Trail Blazers are on a seven-game losing streak and are sitting second to the bottom of the NBA Western Conference standings.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: preview, betting tips and prediction

The matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks will take place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired live at Bally Sports SE-ATL and ROOT Sports. NBA League Pass is the popular site to watch the matchup through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers +10.5 (-110) vs Hawks -10.5(-110)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+400) vs Hawks (-550)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers o216.5 (-110) vs Hawks u216.5 (-110)

Editor's Note: odds may vary in time. The odds above are the available information at the time of writing

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Hawks are coming off a comeback win over the league-leading Boston Celtics and this team hopes to bring momentum to their upcoming game against the Trail Blazers. The 30-point comeback inches them closer to improving their NBA Play-In Tournament spot by 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls.

On the other side, the Trail Blazers are out of playoff contention and are just capitalizing on giving their younger players a chance to grow in the NBA. Scoot Henderson has increased usage recently and it would be interesting to see how he stacks up against Dejounte Murray.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: starting lineups, subs and rotation

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups:

PG - Scoot Henderson, SG - Rayan Rupert, SF - Kris Murray, PF - Toumani Camara, C - Duop Reath

The Trail Blazers have been giving their young players a chance to play heavy minutes and they have been expecting much from Henderson to live up to his potential. The depth has been a problem for this team, but it is a chance for the likes of Dalano Banton and Jabari Walker to shine.

Atlanta Hawks starting lineups:

PG - Dejounte Murray, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF - Vit Krejci, PF - De'Andre Hunter, C - Clint Capela

Trae Young is not expected to be back in the Hawks roster until early April, and that makes Murray manning the point guard position. Krejci has stepped up in the starting lineup, while the bench has Wes Matthews and Onyeka Okongwu looking to provide quality minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting Tips

The scoring load of Dejounte Murray increased with Trae Young out as he is given an NBA prop of 26.5 points. Doing more of the PG role, has this mark hard to reach, but Murray has made over the mark in two of the last three games. Getting him to go over the struggling Trail Blazers is logical.

With the season already lost, Scoot Henderson has been capitalizing the heavy minutes. His NBA prop increased to 17.5 points and he going over in two of the last three games as well. His field goals has been high so having him go over is a good risk to take.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Hawks are heavily favored to win this game and the question is how wide will be the win margin? The spread of 10.5 points is going to be hard to break and the weak lineup of the Trail Blazers makes it realistic to go over. The total went under in the last game and the trend will go the same in this matchup.