Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Miami Heat host the banged-up Portland Trail Blazers at the Kaseya Center on Friday. Both teams are coming off losses, and the Heat will hope to get back to winning ways as their regular season reaches its business end. The Heat are 39-33 and placed seventh in the East.

A win would mean getting closer to the Indiana Pacers and also an opportunity to gain some momentum to avoid the play-in tournament. For the injury-hit Blazers, it's about looking forward to the next season without Damian Lillard.

Portland has a better record in the head-to-head regular season matchups vs Miami. They lead 42-28 in their 70 skirmishes so far.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The tip-off between both teams is slated for 8:10 p.m. ET and can be watched live on Bally Sports Sun and ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus. Fans can also watch the matchup on the NBA app and the official website with the NBA League Pass.

Spread: Blazers +14.5 (-110), Heat -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Blazers +737, Heat -1200

Total (o/u): Blazers o209 (-112), Heat u209 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat preview

With nine games left in the regular season, the Heat are tied with the Indiana Pacers with the same number of losses and are ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers by one game.

They play the two teams once again in their remaining slate of games and will hope that a flourish in the final stages will see them avoid the play-in tournament altogether. They were in the same place last time and will look to get past the seventh seed.

The Heat are a better defensive side and are placed fourth in the league in scoring defense. They are 13th in FG defense but are a bad rebounding side. Much depends on how Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo fare against the young Blazers unit.

The challenge gets tougher for Portland as they field a side without their key names. Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe are all ruled out of Friday's clash.

This would mean another All-rookie starter taking on a gritty Miami side. Barring their 17th place on scoring defense, the Blazers are well past 21st in the rest of the parameters that decide the game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat starting lineups, substitutions and rotations

The Trail Blazers will most likely stick with their young lineup of Scoot Henderson at PG, Rayan Rupert at SG, Toumani Camara at SF, Kris Murray at PF and Duop Reath at C. Dalano Banton, Jabari Walker and Ashton Hagans will be their substitutions as the game progresses.

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson (back) is questionable and Kevin Love (heel) is probable. This would mean that Miami will likely have Patty Mills at PG, Terry Rozier at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Jaime Jaquez Jr. at PF and Bam Adebayo at C. Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Thomas Bryant and Haywood Highsmith round up the bench options for the side.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat betting tips

Jimmy Butler is the most profitable bet on Friday night as he comes with with an o/u of 21.5 points. The forward has been averaging 21.4 points this season and is expected to get past the Blazers unit. Keep an eye out on rookie Scoot Henderson who enters this contest with a 19.5 o/u.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat prediction

Unlike the Blazers who have no playoff places to compete for this season, the Miami Heat are very much looking to rack up as many wins as possible in their nine games.

After going down to the Warriors, this game is a chance to get their campaign back to winning ways. Having Jimmy Butler greatly improves their chances of winning. Chalk up a win for the hosts.