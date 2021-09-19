Top 10 prospects for NBA Draft 2022

The NBA 2021-22 regular season is fast approaching and fans are buzzing to watch their favorite teams compete for the championship with new players on the rosters.

The NBA Draft 2021 opened the doors for some exceptional talents like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and many others to showcase their skills at the highest level of the sport.

However, NBA scouts will now shift their focus to the upcoming NCAA Division I men's basketball season and other professional basketball leagues around the world to hunt for the best talents for the next NBA Draft in 2022.

It seems like there are already quite a few names going around, touted to be the top picks in the NBA Draft to come. Let's take a look at some of these players who will have eyes on them in the upcoming NBA season.

NBA Draft 2022: The top prospects

#10 Nikola Jović (F) - Mega Basket, ABA League (Serbia)

Nikola Jovic Credits: Eurohoops

A 6'10" forward from Serbia, Nikola Jović has certainly attracted attention after his impressive stint at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He averaged 18.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.7 bpg throughout the tournament, helping Serbia almost win a bronze medal and was named in the all-tournament first team.

He played for Mega Soccerbet U19 in the Junior ABA League 2020-21 and led the team from the front in winning the championship and MVP in the same season. He was quickly promoted to the senior team, KK Mega Basket playing in the ABA League First Division.

Experts believe his flexibility in playing different positions is his key strength, a quality that is rarely found in the NBA. Although he is more prominently regarded as a small forward, he has exceptional capabilities to play shooting guard as well.

#9 AJ Griffin (F) - Duke

Basketball runs in the bloodline of AJ Griffin as his father, Adrian Griffin, was a player in the NBA for 10 seasons and is currently an assistant coach in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors.

He is a 6'6" small forward with a humongous 7'2" wingspan, making him a beast on the defensive end. His offensive skillset is just as impressive, which can be justified by his numbers during high school.

He averaged 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during his junior year and was expected to perform even better in the senior year, but the pandemic spoiled the party for him.

He will play for the Duke Blue Devils as a freshman in the upcoming season and is expected to be the automatic no. 2 player on the team. After developing under Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Griffin could potentially become a hot property in the upcoming NBA Draft.

#8 Patrick Baldwin Jr. (F) - Milwaukee, University of Wisconsin

Patrick Baldwin Jr. Credit: Imagn Content Services

Standing tall at 6'9", Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a combo forward who plays both small forward and power forward. He recently made news when he passed on offers from Duke and Georgetown to play for Milwaukee under his father's coaching.

He played for Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin, and as a junior averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, which earned him Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game in 2021.

He is ranked 5th by ESPN and 7th by 247Sports in the 2021 class and was a five-star recruit. Patrick also played for gold-winning Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup 2021. He is known for his high basketball IQ, size and athleticism - qualities that scouts look for in the present-day NBA.

#7 Jabari Smith Jr. (F) - Auburn

Jabari Smith Jr. Credits: AU Hoops

The son of NBA veteran Jabari Smith, this 6'10" forward from Tyrone, GA became highly acclaimed after his sensational senior high school season. As a senior in 2020-21, he averaged 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game and helped Sandy Creek High School to a state runner-up finish in 2020-21.

As a result, he was ranked 5th by ESPN in the 2021 class, named in the 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American second team, McDonald's All-American Game, Naismith first-team All-American and the All-Fayette County second team (2019).

His scouting reports say that he is a great scorer in the mid-range and post-up areas, is an excellent passer and is developing defensively. He has committed to play for the Auburn Tigers in the upcoming college basketball season and is a top prospect for the team and for the NBA Draft next year.

#6 Caleb Houstan (G) - Michigan

Caleb Houstan is one of the most highly skilled shooters to be projected as a top pick in the NBA Draft next year. He is 6'8" and plays mostly at the shooting guard position.

Playing as a junior for Montverde Academy during high school, Caleb started on a roster that included Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Moses Moody. After averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 40% from 3-point range per game, he was named in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2021.

He also helped Canada to the bronze medal in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 17 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. According to 247Sports, he is the no. 1 rated player in Florida and was ranked the No. 12 overall prospect in the nation. He chose to commit to the Michigan Wolverines over offers from Duke, Arkansas and Alabama.

#5 Jaden Ivey (G) - Purdue University

Jaden Ivey Credits: Michael Conroy, AP

Jaden Ivey is considered to be one of the top returning college players in 2021, playing for Purdue University. He had an excellent freshman year at Purdue, averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team.

His best came towards the end of the 2020-21 season when he averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over the last six games. Ivey had a pretty celebrated high school career where he finished his career at Marian High School in Mishawaka, averaging over 25 points per game while shooting over 40% from 3-point range as a junior. Experts believe that another successful year at Purdue will land him a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft next year.

Jaden also played for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game, helping the team win a gold medal.

Scouting reports suggest that he has great athleticism and can shoot well from 3-point range. He is a good ball-handler, a solid rebounder and could possibly become a quality defender.

#4 Jalen Duren (C) - Memphis

901 Flava @901Flava



🏀 ⛹🏾‍♂️ 🏀



#jalenduren #uofm #memphistigers #pennyhardaway #gotigersgo #gtg #ICYMI - The no.2 ranked high school player in the class of 2022, Jalen Duren, has reclassified to the class of 2021 and will be enrolling at the University of Memphis to play for Coach Penny Hardaway!🏀 ⛹🏾‍♂️ 🏀 #ICYMI - The no.2 ranked high school player in the class of 2022, Jalen Duren, has reclassified to the class of 2021 and will be enrolling at the University of Memphis to play for Coach Penny Hardaway!



🏀 ⛹🏾‍♂️ 🏀



#jalenduren #uofm #memphistigers #pennyhardaway #gotigersgo #gtg https://t.co/ye8MUhJNha

Jalen Duren stands at 6'10" and is a center hailing from Delaware. He was a 5-star rated recruit and touted to be the no.1 college prospect in 2022. However, Duren reclassified and committed to the Memphis Tigers in 2021.

Playing for Montverde Academy during high school, Duren was named one of only five underclassmen to the Sports Illustrated Preseason All-American team. He was also awarded the 2020–21 MaxPreps Florida High School Basketball Player of the Year.

He finished his last high school season averaging 15.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in NIBC conference play and led the team to a 20-1 record. He is considered to be NBA-ready given his physical abilities.

His ability to dominate the paint offensively and lead the floor defensively is often compared to the likes of Bam Adebayo in the NBA.

#3 Jaden Hardy (G) - NBA G League Ignite

Jaden Hardy Credits: Zaroorat.in

Jaden Hardy is a combo guard who stands at 6ft 4in and is considered one of the highest ranked players in the 2021 recruitment class. He is ranked No.2 by ESPN, No. 3 by 247Sports nationally and is a consensus 5 star recruit. Despite high traction from elite colleges like Kentucky and UCLA, Hardy opted to play in the NBA G League. He seems to be following in the footsteps of NBA 2021 rookies Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, hoping to land a top pick after a successful year with NBA G League Ignite.

During his junior year at Coronado High School, he averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, which earned him Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year, Las Vegas Review-Journal Boys Athlete of the Year honors and a nomination to the McDonald's All-American Game.

Hardy's scouting reports suggest he is a straight-up offensive killer. He is an elite scorer who has a great shooting range and can shoot from tough spots and in tough situations.

#2 Paolo Banchero (F) - Duke

Paolo Banchero Credits: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero is a 6ft 10in American-Italian forward baller who recently made headlines after becoming the first ever college player to feature in NBA 2K22. He is seen as someone who can handle every part of the court and is expected to be a top 3 pick in the NBA Draft in 2022.

ESPN ranked him 4th and 247Sports ranked him 2nd nationally in the 2021 recruitment class and is considered a 5-star recruit. He accepted Duke's offer to play for the Blue Devils in 2021-22.

Playing for O’Dea High School in Washington, he averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in junior year and won Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington and MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors. He was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game. Banchero's strength is his size and overall ability on the court.

#1 Chet Holmgren (C) - Gonzaga

B/R Hoops @brhoops



Check his official mixtape Chet Holmgren blew up during his junior season‼️Check his official mixtape @ChetHolmgren Chet Holmgren blew up during his junior season‼️



Check his official mixtape @ChetHolmgren https://t.co/AbHOjknu24

Probably the most decorated player entering the NCAA division is Chet Holmgren, a 7ft center from Minneapolis. A friend of NBA 2021 rookie Jalen Suggs, Chet attended Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota and helped the school win multiple state titles.

After leading Minnehaha to a title in his senior year, Chet was awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

He was also named Minnesota Mr. Basketball in 2021 and FIBA U19 World Cup MVP while representing Team USA. He was considered a five-star recruit and ranked 1st nationally by both ESPN and 247Sports in the 2021 class. He opted to play for Gonzaga, following in the footsteps of his close friend Jalen Suggs.

Want to stay updated with the latest news in and around the NBA? Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Rohit Mishra