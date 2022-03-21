[Watch] Jalen Duren absolutely bodies Chet Holmgren on a vicious dunk as the latter tries to sell a flop

The high-profile showdown between Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren during the Memphis Tigers and Gonzaga Bulldogs game delivered on the pre-game hype. One of the marquee moments between the two players to watch in the NCAA tournament was a physical encounter in the paint.

Duren and Holmgren are two of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, so their teams facing off in the second round of the NCAA tournament drew plenty of eyeballs. NBA fans and scouts wanted to see how two of the best players in their draft class would match up head-to-head.

The game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers gave everyone plenty of opportunities to see the two draft picks against one another. While Holmgren and the Bulldogs won the night, Duren won at least one interaction between the two players.

Chet Holmgren did his best to sell the charge during the interaction, but the referees did not buy the flop and let the play go on without a foul. Jalen Duren then took the opportunity to dunk with maximum authority to send a message and gain momentum for his team.

Holmgren and Duren would continue to battle against one another on the night, but the monster dunk would be a topic of conversation after the game. Duren got the better of Holmgren on the dunk, but the Bulldogs beat the Tigers on the night.

Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren in the NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren's defense on Jalen Duren was more than the one flop.

Duren and Holmgren left their mark on the game between their teams, while facing each other as well as when one was on the bench. While both players had many positive moments in the game, neither was perfect and this could impact their places in the NBA Draft.

Holmgren and the Bulldogs had a great night offensively and defensively, which is why they were able to win against the Memphis Tigers. Still, Holmgren made some defensive mistakes against Duren and other Tigers, especially when they went at him physically, as that is a weakness in Holmgren's game.

Chet Holmgren was able to show enough good to help his team win the game. But the same could not be said for Jalen Duren, as he could not do enough offensively or defensively to help his team upset Gonzaga. Duren's underperformance was partly because of how well the Bulldogs were able to defend him, but he did not deliver when he had the opportunities either.

Both players will have work to do before the NBA Draft to become superstars in the league, but only Holmgren is preparing for another NCAA tournament game. Gonzaga will take on Arkansas in their Sweet 16 clash.

