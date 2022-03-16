Jonathan Givony on the possibility of Chet Holmgren facing Jalen Duren: "Everyone in the NBA is rooting for Boise State to lose to Memphis”

The NCAA Tournament is here and NBA scouts are paying close attention to the possibility of a showdown between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren.

After the brackets were officially announced this Sunday, NBA Draft analysts quickly pointed to the potential of a second-round showdown between Gonzaga and Memphis. The matchup will feature two young centers who are trending as potential top-10 selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

As it stands right now, the Memphis Tigers are currently slotted as the ninth overall seed. They will face the Boise State Broncos in the first round, who are slotted as the eighth overall seed. If Memphis wins that game, they will most likely face the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in a game that will get the full attention of NBA scouts and personnel.

In a recent episode of "The Woj Pod" with Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN's Draft analyst Jonathan Givony went on to speak about the hype that a potential matchup is generating around the league. He stated that everyone in the NBA is rooting for the hopeful matchup between the two talented big men.

"Everyone in the NBA is rooting for Boise State to lose to Memphis and set up a matchup between Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren..."

NBA Scouts eye a potential showdown between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren continues to buzz

There are plenty of games in the first round of the NCAA tournament that are sure to generate plenty of buzz. However, basketball fans around the country will be watching closely to see if Memphis can pull off an "upset" victory against Boise State.

The eventual showdown between Memphis and Gonzaga will feature two of the most hyped big man prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft class. Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren has been one of the most impressive prospects in the college basketball this year and is becoming a favorite to be the first overall pick in the Draft.

The freshman big man is one of the most gifted shotblockers and has the ability to stretch the floor from deep. Listed at 7'0", 195 pounds, Holmgren has a thin frame but makes up for it with his outstanding defensive awareness and rim protection ability.

So far this year, the 19-year-old big man has gone on to post averages of 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 61.0% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

After struggling to find his groove at the start of the season, Memphis Tigers big man Jalen Duren has started to see his game blossom as of late. Duren stands out immediately with his freakish physique and athletic ability. Listed at 6'10", 250 pounds, Duren is a dominant force around the basket who offers serious upside as a rim protection asset at the next level.

The talented Memphis center is also one of the youngest players in the incoming NBA Draft class and won't turn 19-years-old until November. Duren has started to impress as of late, as he's gone on to post averages of 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his last six outings.

NBA scouts and fans will be anxiously awaiting to see if an eventual showdown between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren is in store for the second round of the tournament.

