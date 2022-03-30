“You combine Belichickian preparation with Lombardi-esque emotion” - Ian O’Connor on what makes Coach K the greatest of all time

As Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils approach another Final Four, Ian O'Connor talked about what makes Coach K the greatest coach of all time.

O'Connor continues to advocate for Coach K as the greatest coach of all time. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," he explained what makes Krzyzewski the greatest:

"He was a Vince Lombardi-like motivator, and he combined Belichickian preparation with Lombardi-esque emotion. And that's what made him the best ever."

Vince Lombardi and Bill Belichick are two of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. Comparing Coach K to them frames the argument for him to be the greatest.

It is not just analysts who subscribe to the notion. Many Duke players, like Paolo Banchero, also believe in the idea.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @DukeMBB Paolo making Coach K blush in the postgame interview Paolo making Coach K blush in the postgame interview 😂 @DukeMBB https://t.co/EmGHEHJYMV

O'Connor believes Krzyzewski is the greatest regardless of what happens in the Final Four against the North Carolina Tar Heels and a possible national championship game. Still, any more wins would be significant.

"I think his legacy is set," O'Connor said. "Obviously, this would be a huge victory for him, but again, Roy Williams plus Dean Smith equals five national titles, and Coach K won five by himself, so I think he can live with that."

North Carolina (28-9) will do its best to play spoiler against Duke (32-6) on Saturday in a national semifinal in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ian O'Connor on the end of Coach K's career and North Carolina

Coach K and his wife, Mickie, will walk off into the sunset regardless of the results in the Final Four.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career will end at the Final Four regardless. But the difference between losing to North Carolina or losing the national championship game or winning a sixth national title will all be significant.

Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem It's not hyperbole to say next week's Duke/UNC game in New Orleans could potentially be the biggest college basketball game of all time It's not hyperbole to say next week's Duke/UNC game in New Orleans could potentially be the biggest college basketball game of all time

Ian O'Connor believes that despite Duke never wanting to lose to UNC, a loss will not significantly impact the coach's career.

"It's certainly going to bother him a lot more if he loses to North Carolina in New Orleans in the Final Four in his last game," O'Connor said.

"But at the end of the day, if I were him, I'd look at it this way: If he loses this game Saturday night, 'Hey, I won the same amount of national titles as Dean Smith and Roy Williams combined. I still have a winning record against North Carolina.' And, listen, does he really need six national titles instead of five?"

While the Hall of Fame coach's resume will be impeccable without one more win over UNC, the fans of both teams will not forget the result of Saturday's game.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein