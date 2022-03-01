3 best BGMI drop locations to get more early game kills

The ever-increasing popularity of BGMI has seen the game change its meta from time to time. Currently, players prefer indulging in fights as soon as they drop into their favorite landing locations.

This has not only helped them increase their F/D ratios but also tested their communication and survival skills.

These BGMI drop locations are great for more kills in drop fights

1) Bootcamp

For a long time, Bootcamp has been the center of attraction for users treading on the battlegrounds of Sanhok. Located almost centrally on the map, this area witnesses lots of gamers dropping into the vicinity to gather great loot and engage in drop fights.

Since Bootcamp mostly stays in the initial couple of safe zones, fights occurring in the area continue long, and only those with the best skillsets end up surviving the hot-drop. This site is tailormade for those who love to indulge in fights early in matches.

2) Pecado

Pecado is reportedly the most popular drop location on the desert map of Miramar. Situated at the heart of the map, the city's popularity has remained in the 2.0 version of the BGMI map.

While tall buildings present in the locality witness players indulging in close-range fights, the hills situated on the northern and eastern sides of the city are the perfect hunting spots for snipers.

Pecado sees almost one-third of the total lobby dropping into the area to engage in hot-drop fights.

3) Georgopol Containers

Located on the northwestern side of the Erangel map, the city of Georgopol is divided into three parts — North Georgopol Apartments, South Georgopol City, and Georgopol Containers. However, it is the Containers that have gained the most popularity over time.

Users have followed popular YouTubers like Mortal, Viper, and Regaltos, who are seen dropping into the area to take on fights early in matches. Although the loot available in the containers has reduced in the 2.0 version of the map, gamers still drop into the area, turning it into a hot-drop.

