3 best games like BGMI to play on low-end Android devices in February 2022

BGMI is a popular action game available for players in India. Although Krafton has promised to offer a smooth gameplay experience, several users who play the game on low-end devices face lags on a regular basis.

Though fans keep requesting that Krafton release the title's Lite version, there has been no official announcements so far.

As a result, they are in search of the best alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will help them experience gaming devoid of lags.

What are the best alternatives of BGMI on low-end devices as of February 2022?

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat stands out from the rest as it can be played even without an internet connection. The game has BR features that make it a great alternative to BGMI.

With over 5 million downloads from the Google Play Store alone, the game is already enjoyed by many low-end device users as it requires low specifications to run smoothly.

Various vehicles, multiple respawns, and thrilling gameplay attract players to the game. However, the game's physics and graphics are underwhelming.

2) FreeFire Max

Developed by Garena, Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of the popular BR game Free Fire. With enhanced graphics, new items and features like 360 degree lobby, the game offers a great experience to gamers.

However, it is the Battle Royale mode that attracts Battlegrounds Mobile India players to the game.

Furthermore, with a minimum RAM requirement of 2GB, the developers have tried to provide a lag-free gaming experience to low-end device users. The popularity of the game has skyrocketed since the recent ban on Free Fire in India.

3) COD Mobile

COD Mobile has successfully managed to create a player base of its own. It caters to many users who want to experience Call of Duty, which was previously only available on PC.

Developed by Activision, the game can be played on low-end phones as well. Players searching for BGMI alternatives can download the game and experience the Battle Royale mode as well as the multiplayer mode, which includes Team Death Match and Capture the Flag.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman