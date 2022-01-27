3 best tips to safely rank up in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (2022)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of the popular battle royale mobile game - PUBG Mobile. Both versions have similar features, maps, in-game items and cosmetics which have led millions of players in India to flock back to the game after the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Amongst such a massive number of players, there are many who engage in the act of rank push every season. In the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4, rank pushers have begun grinding hard. Here are a few tips that can help them to safely climb up the ranks.

3 best tips that BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can follow to rank up safely in 2022

1) Avoid hot drops

Greed has resulted in the downfall of humans for ages and the same theory can be applied in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Players who look for kills in the initial stages of the matches, and therefore land in hot drops, are often subjected to an early elimination from the matches.

In order to progress properly, rank pushers must avoid landing in hot drops. Doing this will increase their chances of surviving more in the matches and earning extra points from each match.

2) Begin rank push early in the season

The release of a major update in the game often introduces a new season. The introduction of the new season results in the tiers getting reset. This gives a green signal to rank pushers to begin their journey of grinding hard in the battlegrounds and rank up till Conqueror or Ace tier.

However, the number of rank pushers who start pushing rank early in the season is not huge. Therefore, players can safely climb up the ranks by starting earlier than most of the other players.

3) Play with a regular squad and establish proper communication

Rank pushers who play with a regular squad tend to perform better than others during rank push in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Since players in a regular squad have a better understanding of each other's game style, communication in the matches becomes perfect which provides the rank pushers a safety cushion.

