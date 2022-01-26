3 BGMI Esports players who are free agents after BGIS 2021

The 2021 season in BGMI Esports concluded with the BGIS 2021 ending. Following a month of hard-fought battles in the battlegrounds of BGMI, various unknown players have gone on to make a name for themselves.

However, on the other hand, several top players could not impress their organizations with their performance and parted ways to become free agents. Here's a look at some of the top players in the community who are now free agents.

Which are the top 3 BGMI Esports players who are currently without a team after BGIS 2021?

1) Snax

Raj "Snax" Varma is a popular name in the Indian gaming community. With more than a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Snax is among India's most-followed Esports players. Therefore, him leaving his team Velocity Gaming after a disastrous third-round exit from BGIS 2021 made headlines.

Since he departed from team VLT, Snax had been searching for a team. Currently, he is giving tryouts in different lineups to check where he fits perfectly and how he can help the team win titles in upcoming tournaments.

2) Ultron

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi is another renowned BGMI Esports athlete who was recently released by his former team, Team X Spark. After a successful stint with Team Celtz, Ultron was roped in by Team X Spark, which looked like a formidable lineup consisting of players like Mavi, Scout, and Gill.

However, a twelfth position finish in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 led to Ultron's release from the team. Nowadays, he streams on YouTube and plays various scrims with different lineups. It will be interesting to see which Tier 1 roster signs Ultron as an assaulter.

3) Roxx

Yogesh "Roxx" Yadav is a renowned IGL in the BGMI Esports. He is known for leading an underdog Celtz team to victories in official tournaments. After the team got disbanded following PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Roxx joined the crowd-favorite Team Soul as their IGL for BGIS 2021.

However, an exit in the Semi-Finals did not go well with the expectations of the organization. Hence, Roxx was released from the roster after the tournament's conclusion.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha