Team X Spark’s expected BGMI roster shuffle after BGIS

BGMI esports has seen exponential growth in recent months due to more players joining the game and striving towards the dream of representing their country in esports. The game's popularity has risen greatly due to the success of the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Team X Spark is among the 16 teams that managed to make it through to the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2021. However, the team's performance could not meet the expectations of fans as they ended up finishing outside of the top 10, at the twelfth position.

What changes are Team X Spark going to make after BGIS 2021?

Team X Spark is owned by popular BGMI esports player and streamer, Scout. The team announced their new lineup in November consisting of Scout, Gill, Ultron, and their IGL Mavi. However, the team's coordination seemed to be lacking in both BGIS: The Grind and the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021.

Scout and Mavi, who are known for their consistency in the BGMI community, addressed the setbacks faced during the official tournament and decided to release Ultron from the lineup. This was confirmed by a post made on the official Instagram handle of Team X Spark.

Ultron, who was previously a part of Team Celtz and Galaxy Racers, was roped into Team X Spark for his skills as a support. However, Team X Spark has now decided to part ways with the player.

8bit Goldy, who makes decisions for every S8UL team (including Team X Spark), revealed in a livestream conducted by Mazy that Viru will be joining the lineup in a few days. Mazy added that Viru would be the perfect replacement because he acts as a support player and is also considered one of the best all-rounders in BGMI esports.

This will re-unite the former Orange Rock lineup that secured second position in PMWL East: Season 0 Finals in 2020. It remains to be seen whether Clowny will stay as the fifth member of the BGMI team in future matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish