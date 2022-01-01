3 BGMI tips to push rank safely: Best drop locations and strategies listed

BGMI is one of the top-grossing action games on mobile phones. Since the game's release in July 2021, gamers across the country have flocked to the game to indulge in the Battle Royale experience on mobile devices. As a result, Krafton introduces updates to the game, bringing in new seasons every alternate month.

The introduction of new seasons witnesses the craze among players to push their ranks, reach the top-most BGMI tier of the Conqueror and get hold of the rewards, which will add prestige to the rank pushers' BGMI IDs. Here's a guide to rank pushers to reach the Conqueror tier safely.

What are the best drop locations and strategies to push rank safely in BGMI?

1) Use cement structures in Los Leones on Miramar

The cement structures in Los Leones play a crucial role every time the vicinity becomes a hot-drop, or the zone is centered around it. Since Los Leones is the biggest city (in terms of dimensions) on Miramar, it often sees a large number of players dropping, which makes it difficult for rank pushers who aim at surviving longer than others do.

The cement structures are unfinished buildings that can be great spots for players to take shelter when they are getting pushed at. Furthermore, these structures are higher than the buildings, which gives the rank pushers an added height advantage.

2) Drop into Georgopool city on Erangel and then rush to the containers

Situated in the north-western corner of the map of Erangel in BGMI, Georgopool is divided into three different portions - the apartments, the city, and the containers. Rank pushers en route to Conqueror tier must avoid dropping into containers that act as hot-drops.

Instead, they can drop into Georgopool city, gather initial loot, and then charge into Georgopool containers to take down opponents who are already busy fighting amongst themselves.

3) Use the ridge advantage in Chumacera on Miramar

Chumacera can be a great drop location for BGMI rank pushers to drop into. The introduction of Miramar 2.0 sees very few players landing in the vicinity. Rank pushers can drop into compounds situated on the higher ridge and can easily take down opponents lurking in the city underneath.

Since rushing into the higher ridge compounds is troublesome, rank pushers can easily take hold of Chumacera.

