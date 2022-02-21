3 BGMI tips to reach Conqueror in Squad mode (February 2022)

BGMI offers its players different modes to experience the classic Battle Royale matches. However, Squad mode has gained more popularity over Solo and Duo modes as players can play with their friends on a daily basis.

With so many players playing the squad mode, pushing ranks becomes harder. However, if players follow strategies and execute them properly, they can also reach the Conqueror tier like many other rank pushers in Cycle 2 Season 4. This will help them get their names on the leaderboards.

3 steps that can help BGMI players to reach Conqueror tier in Squad mode easily

1) Begin pushing rank as soon as the tiers are reset

The introduction of every new season in Battlegrounds Mobile India results in the tiers getting reset. Players trying to push their ranks till Conqueror in Squad mode can begin as soon as the tiers are reset. This will avoid more competition as more players join in later on in the season.

2) Play with a regular squad and establish proper communication

Communication is of the utmost necessity in any multiplayer video game. The same applies in BGMI as well. Players are required to give proper calls and use markers available in the game to establish proper communication, which will eventually help them survive longer and win more fights in classic matches.

Furthermore, playing with a regular squad helps in increasing synergy and better communication. Since players would already have knowledge of their squadmates' gameplay, it will help them emerge victorious in more matches and earn more points.

3) Use more utilities

The use of different utilities has been popularized by BGMI esports players and they are now used even in classic matches by rank pushers. Utilities help in longer survival and in earning more points from each match.

Attacking utilities like frag grenades and molotov cocktails help in knocking out enemies, and smoke grenades help in creating temporary cover when players are on the receiving end of gunfire.

Health utilities like bandages, first aid kits, energy drinks, and painkillers help players survive longer by boosting their HP after finishing a fight or after taking zone damage.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan