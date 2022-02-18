Best BGMI gun combos for rank push in February 2022

The practice of rank push is popular amongst a lot of BGMI players. They begin as soon as the tiers are reset due to the introduction of a new season. Since the practice requires them to grind hard for days, it becomes necessary to choose different gun combinations which help them take fights and defeat enemies as well as play according to their preferred gamestyle.

Which are the best gun combinations that BGMI players can use during rank push?

1) M416 and UMP 45

The M416 and UMP 45 gun combination is used effectively by several rank pushers during their climb to the top of the leaderboards. With the recent buff provided to UMP 45, the gun has become lethal in close-range fights.

On the other hand, M416 beats all other guns when it comes to stability. As a result, both guns when used together become a deadly combination.

2) M416 and Beryl M762

When M416 and Beryl M762 are used together, the guns compliment each other well. While M416 (using 5.56mm ammo) helps in delivering laser-like sprays, Beryl M762 (using 7.62 mm ammo) is known for its robust nature and high damage-dealing capacity in close range fights.

This makes the combination a handy one and can be used during rank push in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Micro Uzi and Groza

While Micro Uzi can be found across vicinities in the classic mode maps, Groza is an exclusive airdrop weapon. Both guns are renowned for their high fire-rate and high damage dealing capacity, helping rank pushers in knocking out enemies easily.

This gun combination is tailor-made for those who prefer taking fights in close-range.

4) MG3 and AWM

Both MG3 and Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) are found only in airdrops in BGMI classic matches. While MG3 is known for its destructive nature being in close-range, AWM compliments the gun well as it is the most lethal weapon in the game.

MG3 can be switched between the two fire modes available - 660 RPM and 990 RPM. Meanwhile, AWM uses Magum 300 ammo and can knock down any enemy with a single headshot.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul