3 BGMI tips and tricks to break bridge camps easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has inculcated several in-game features from its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. Since players in India were hooked on PUBG Mobile before the game was banned in the country, BGMI was highly anticipated and players flocked to it in great numbers.

Bridge camping is an art in BGMI and has been popularized by many YouTubers and content creators. As there are several methods to camp the bridges in BR mode, there are an equal number of ways for players to break the bridge camp successfully.

How can players defeat bridge campers in BGMI?

1) Make proper use of smoke grenades

Smoke grenades in BGMI not only help players in creating temporary cover while getting shot at but also act as a dissuasive element confusing enemies with regards to the players' location.

Smoke grenades can be used to break bridge camps during matches. Squads that use plenty of smoke grenades can stealthily sneak up to the location of their enemies and take them by surprise.

2) Use the 3 and 1 split

The 3 and 1 split method has been made popular by BGMI Esports players. This method is one of the most successful at breaking bridge camping. One teammate is made to cross the river either by boat or by swimming. All the other teammates in the squad wait until he reaches the other side of the bridge.

With proper communication established, the squad begins to fire from both sides. This puzzles the bridge campers who are then trapped from both sides and have almost no chance of winning the fight.

3) Keep a sniper in your squad

Keeping a sniper in a BGMI squad can be helpful in many ways. One of them is their ability to play a crucial part in breaking bridge camps. Since snipers can equip their bolt action rifles with 8x scope, it becomes easier for them to take down enemies camping on the bridge from a distance.

Once a sniper is able to knock down an enemy, it pushes bridge campers back as another teammate would be busy reviving the ally who gets knocked down. Players can then rush in and destroy the bridge camp by defeating the enemies in either a 4v2 or a 4v3 situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish