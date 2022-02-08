3 easy BGMI titles to get in February 2022

BGMI has several in-game items that help players distinguish their IDs from others. The titles present in the game can be obtained by completing specific missions and achievements, and they can later be attached to players' profiles.

Since the playerbase is increasing rapidly every day, the developers have added a few titles that can be easily collected by new players as well.

What are 3 titles that players can easily obtain in BGMI?

1) Well-Liked

Well-Liked is amongst the easiest titles to earn in BGMI. Players can head over to the Glorious Moments section to obtain the title.

The Well-Liked title, as its name suggests, is bestowed upon those who have received the most likes in the game (1000 likes to be precise). Players can urge their in-game friends to drop a like after any classic or TDM matches. Since sending likes is free in the game, it becomes easier to be Well-Liked.

2) Hex Encounter

The Hex Encounter title in the game is entirely based on the Mirror World theme. The theme appeared in the game as a result of a major collaboration with Netflix's popular web series Arcane.

The Hex Encounter requires players to talk to Jayce, Vi, and Jinx twice on the Champion Islands. They need to get hold of a stimulant pack in the Mirror World matches as well. However, the last two criteria of Metal Cage and Purple Cube were based on the server progress in the Special Guests event.

Players can head over to the Cycle rewards and collect the title from the Cycle 1 section.

3) Cycle 2 Season 4 Ace title

The introduction of the Cycle system in BGMI witnessed every season in the game getting divided into two months. As of February 2022, Cycle 2 Season 4 is in effect. Players who play on a regular basis can easily rank up till the Ace tier and get their hands on the Ace title at the end of the season.

They are required to be consistent and earn points through survival and securing kills during each match.

