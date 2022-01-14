3 reasons why pushing rank in Miramar is difficult in BGMI

BGMI has gained popularity amongst mobile gamers across the country ever since its release in July 2021. Krafton is finally planning to release the 1.8 update in the game, which will mark the introduction of the new Cycle 2 Season 4.

The new season will see rank pushers engage in their journey of reaching the Ace or Conqueror tiers. While there are as many as six classic Battle Royale maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players mostly prefer pushing their ranks in Erangel, Sanhok, Livik, and Vikendi.

Although Miramar plays a crucial part in the esports scenario, questions are raised about why it is avoided during rank push.

BGMI: What are the reasons that make rank pushing difficult in Miramar?

1) Terrain isn't friendly for driving

Miramar is known for its ridges and terrains located across the entire map. While rotation into the safe zone is an essential component in the BR mode, Miramar's geography makes it difficult for rank pushers to rotate at ease. Vehicles often get stuck in the ridges letting the players reach the safe zone on foot.

Moreover, it has been proven that the vehicles in Miramar (apart from the mini-van) have less damage-dealing capacity, which adds to the difficulty faced by rank pushers as the vehicles easily explode.

2) Lack of cover outside cities

BGMI being a Battle Royale game provides players with points in matches based on their survival time. Therefore, rank pushers aim to survive longer. However, zones in Miramar often make the players posit themselves in open fields or ridges devoid of any concrete cover.

This makes the players prone to sniper shots from all sides, bringing their downfall. Although Miramar 2.0 has more cover than the previous version, other maps are still better in this matter.

Moreover, players cannot be prone in Miramar, unlike Sanhok, Erangel, and Livik, which offer more greenery to prone down and avoid getting shot at.

3) Difficulty in finding squadmates

Most BGMI players prefer playing on Erangel and Sanhok, making it difficult for rank pushers to get squadmates. Despite being the second map to appear in the game, its rough terrain and vast size make the map relatively less popular than other classic mode maps.

As a result, rank pushers avoid playing in Miramar in squad mode.

