3 tips for beginners to increase F/D ratio in BGMI

Finishing or killing is one of the four pillars upon which the battle royale game of BGMI stands, with the others being landing, looting, and surviving.

Players in the community are often judged based on their Finishes to Death (F/D) Ratio. Therefore, it becomes important to pick up finishes in the classic matches to add some shine and prestige to their IDs, especially for beginners looking to climb ranks in BGMI.

What are the tips that new players in BGMI can follow to increase their F/D Ratio?

1) Play with experienced players

Experience plays a major role when it comes to any field of work, including video games. Beginners can team up with such users to learn the nitty-gritties of the BR mode.

BGMI also provides the Brothers in Arms mode that helps newbies understand the game better, and hence, obtain more kills.

Moreover, beginners can also learn how to flank, survive till the end, and many other tactics that can help them increase their F/D Ratio considerably.

2) Choose a type of gameplay and approach the matches accordingly

The F/D ratio of gamers depends on the type of gameplay they choose. While passive gameplay is mostly known to give survival points and kills at the end of matches, it also shows their progress over time.

Winning Chichen Dinners considerably increases the F/D ratio as players are not dying in the process.

On the other hand, active and rush gameplay provide users with the opportunity to increase their kill count. However, this considerably increases their chances of an early exit while diving into a hot drop. Therefore, beginners must choose an approach according to the style of gameplay.

3) Play Mirror World mode

The Mirror World mode was introduced in BGMI in the 1.7 update. Playing it is an easy way for beginners and other players to increase their F/D ratios.

Users can dive into the Nimbus Islands and accumulate kills, which add to the total finish tally. Even after dying in the Nimbus and Champion Islands, they can parachute their way back onto the main map.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

