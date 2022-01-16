3 tips to defend flare drops in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

The Battle Royale gaming experience in BGMI and PUBG Mobile is similar as both versions offer players similar features, rewards, modes, events, and game mechanics. Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in India last year, months after PUBG Mobile was banned.

Currently, players have started to enjoy all the components present in the BR mode to enjoy the most out of the game. One such component is the flare drop, which was introduced to elevate the players' experience.

Flare drops are one of the primary reasons that create chaos in the game. Players rush towards a lit flare to kill the existing squad and take the airdrop loot. Therefore, players must know how to defend flare drops in the game.

Tips BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can follow to defend flare drops successfully

1) Use smoke grenades while looting the flare drop

Smoke grenades help in making temporary covers by blurring the vision of enemies. While looting the drop, players must use smoke grenades to confuse the enemies about their location. This will ensure safe looting of the drop and help in players getting back in cover and then engaging in a fight.

2) Keep at least one squadmate at a different angle to provide coverfire

Coverfire plays a crucial role during any fight in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. While other squadmates are busy looting the flare drop or trying to defend it, the squadmate posited on a different angle can take the enemy by surprise and provide coverfire to their team by successfully knocking out a couple of rushing enemies.

3) Always call for a flare drop staying in the cover of a small compound

Compounds provide the best cover in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. While the major cities can accommodate and attract different squads when a flare drop is lit from the area, smaller compounds often attract less enemies. This is mostly because the rushing squads also fear getting knocked and finished if they engage in a fight around a smaller compound.

Players can easily defend flare drops by eliminating the rushing squads while staying in the cover of a small compound.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

