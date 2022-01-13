3 tips to rush flare drops in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

BGMI and PUBG Mobile have become the leading battle royale games on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India, being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, has similar mechanics, features, events, and modes. Therefore, players of both versions can play the game in the same way.

Flare drops are a great addition to the game that adds variety to the battle royale experience. Flare drops have resulted in the initiation of countless fights in BR matches. The chaos around flare drops is so great that it is now banned in the esports scene.

As the flare can be seen from afar, players flock towards the location to get hold of the airdrop loot. However, they need to take down opponents first and kill other lurking enemies in the vicinity to successfully obtain the loot.

What are some tips that BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can follow while rushing flare drops?

1) Use the 2 and 2 split

The 2 and 2 split is popular in PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports. However, this can also prove to be effective in classic matches when rushing at flare drops. While two squadmates rush at enemies directly, the other two teammates can provide cover fire from a distance.

This method ensures victory for the rushing squad as enemies defending the drops will have to engage in fights on both sides.

2) Rush when enemies are busy looting the flare drop

Every action players make in the game needs to have perfect timing. Rushing flare drops in BGMI and PUBG Mobile can be effectively executed if the rush is made when the enemies are busy looting the flare drop.

Players can rush and take down distracted enemies. They can either rush directly or hurl grenades to knock down their opponents.

3) Capitalize on third-party situations

Squads who capitalize on third-party situations in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's Battle Royale matches are seen to profit more than others. Players rushing flare drops can easily take advantage of third-party situations if they wait for two squads to get into a fight.

Not only can they get hold of the airdrop loot, but they can also get easy kills by targeting wounded members of the squads previously involved in a fight.

