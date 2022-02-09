3 tips to survive longer in BGMI for rank push

The tier system in BGMI requires players to show grit and determination while ranking up. Therefore, with the introduction of every update, rank pushers begin grinding until they reach the elite tiers of Ace or Conqueror.

However, survival points matter a lot in matches. Survival points make up of nearly 70 percent of the total points, and therefore, it becomes necessary for the rank pushers to learn how to survive longer in classic matches and win more 'Chicken Dinners'.

What are the best tips that BGMI rank pushers can follow to survive longer and earn more points?

1) Land on less popular drops

Various cities across the six classic mode maps have turned into popular drop locations due to the great loot they contain. This results in a lot of players dropping into those cities, turning them into hot-drops.

Landing in those cities can lead to an early elimination for the rank pushers, handing them negative points from the matches. Therefore, they can drop into areas that are often neglected by most players but contain decent loot for a squad.

2) Play with experienced rank pushers

Experience matters in every sport and the same goes for video games like BGMI. Since rank pushing involves a lot of grinding for days, there are several things that players intake from the task.

Therefore, playing with experienced rank pushers can only help others as they can establish better communication and synergy by giving decisive calls and making fewer mistakes. Since amateur players lack all these qualities, playing with experienced players can help them survive longer in matches.

3) Keep enough utilities

Proper use of utilities can change the course of a fight in Battlegrounds Mobile India within seconds. For a successful rank push, players can keep utilities in good numbers that will not only help them increase their kill tally but also help them survive longer in classic matches, thus earning more points.

Fighting utilities like frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails can knock down enemies or restrict their movements, and moke grenades can make temporary covers. Healing utilities enable rank pushers to heal after getting shot or staying outside the safe zone to avoid unnecessary fights.

