4 best BGMI drop locations to increase F/D ratio

There are various drop locations across the six classic mode maps in BGMI where players land to survive longer. However, these drop locations do not guarantee kills as hardly any other squads drop into the area.

As a result, players have chosen several drop locations, turning them into hot drops over time. They drop into such locations to showcase aggressive gameplay, which helps them earn more kills in the process.

BGMI drop locations where players can engage in fights and increase their F/D ratio

1) Pecado in Miramar

Pecado has established itself as the most popular drop location on the desert map of Miramar. Situated in the center of the map, the area attracts almost one-third of the entire lobby for the great loot present in the area.

Plenty of compounds and the surrounding hills make the city suitable for those trying to indulge in drop fights to increase their F/D ratio.

2) Bootcamp in Sanhok

Bootcamp is renowned for possessing the best loot in Sanhok. As a result, players flock to the area, making it the most popular drop location across all maps in BGMI.

Many players scattered in several compounds present in the vicinity make the drop fights intriguing. Players trying to increase their F/D ratio will see a buff in their stats when they land in Bootcamp.

3) Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel

Sosnovka Military Base is situated on the southern island of Erangel map. Throughout the seasons, the area has witnessed numerous drop fights in classic and competitive matches.

Drop clashes occur due to players trying to get their hands on the Level 3 loot present in the area. Those who survive the fights after eliminating their opponents get the loot and see an increase in their F/D ratio.

4) Midstein in Livik

The urban city of Midstein witnesses a lot of players dropping into the locality and engaging in drop fights. Located almost centrally on the map, Midstein mostly stays in a couple of initial safe zones, letting the players fight for a long time.

Players with a decent strategy and gun skills tend to eliminate multiple enemies and increase their F/D ratio considerably.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha