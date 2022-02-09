4 things to know about the new TDM map in BGMI

The 1.8 update of BGMI introduced several new features, modes, events, and items to the title. Krafton Inc, the developers of the game, also promised to introduce a new TDM map to elevate the players' experience.

However, the much anticipated Santorini map's release was delayed and is finally going to arrive tomorrow at 7:30 AM IST with the mini 1.8.5 February update.

The new Santorini map is the fourth map in Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode after Warehouse, Ruins, and Hanger. The introduction of this map will help players practice their gun skills better as it has several new features that differ from the existing Arena map in the Unranked category of matches.

What are the new features that BGMI players can find on the new TDM map?

1) Map details

The new TDM map in BGMI is based on the Santorini islands of Greece. With a dimension of 8x8, the map has several small houses that can be used as camping spots or for using TPP. The houses have rooftops that can be climbed and used for height advantage.

2) More number of players in each team

Stepping away from the norm of 4v4 fights in TDM maps in BGMI, the new Santorini map will have eight players on both sides to increase the thrill of the matches. Divided into red and blue teams, every player can have an unlimited number of respawns to keep the 8v8 scenario intact.

Even if a player leaves the match midway, a new player will be lined up in matchmaking and will be added to the ongoing match.

3) Availability of different guns in the match

There will be different guns present on the table on both the bases for players to choose from and play with. While most players will choose ARs, small houses will see an increase in the number of SMG uses. Furthermore, the rooftops are tailor made for snipers.

4) Increased target for winning matches

Since the map will see an increase in the number of players from 8 to 16, the number of kills needed to win the match for a side has also increased from 40 to 80. This will result in players being involved in more fights.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

