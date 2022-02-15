4 tips to win 8v8 Team Deathmatch (TDM) games in BGMI

The latest update in BGMI has introduced the new Santorini TDM map, which witnesses a squad of eight players fighting against another squad of eight players to win bragging rights on the map. The involvement of sixteen players in a close-knit space makes the matches intriguing.

Since the concept of 8v8 is new to the players, they must get knowledge on how to win more matches and improve their gameplay accordingly.

4 tips that BGMI players can follow in the new Santorini TDM map

1) Use split strategy

The use of split strategy has been popularized by BGMI esports players in scrims and tournaments. However, in the latest TDM map of Santorini, the split strategy can be effectively used to take down opponents as the map is the biggest amongst all the Arena maps.

While in a split, players can give each other cover fire from different angles. Moreover, the split strategy will also help the team cover all three sides of the map.

2) Use high-damage weapons

Guns with high-damage dealing capacity help in changing the fights within seconds, taking down opponents easily. Since most fights occur in close-range on the new 8v8 Santorini TDM map, high-damage guns will help players win more matches.

In the Team Death Match (TDM) mode most players are seen using SMGs like Micro Uzi, UMP 45, and Vector, as well as ARs using 7.62mm ammo like Groza, AKM, and Beryl M762. These guns have a high rate of fire and damage-dealing capacity, finishing off enemies quickly.

3) Keep a sniper in the squad

Teams that have a designated sniper in the game have been seen to win more matches than those in which all eight players indulge in close-range fights. Since the new map has several rooftops tailor-made for sniping, a sniper can use them to take down enemies below them with a single shot.

4) Use TPP advantage

Third Person Perspective (TPP) plays an important role in any TDM match. The new Santorini map in BGMI contains several covers that can be used to take TPP. Players can surprise any rushing opponent by shooting them down from behind the cover with the help of TPP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

