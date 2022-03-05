5 best ARs to use in BGMI's new Santorini TDM map

The February update witnessed the introduction of the new TDM map, Santorini, in BGMI. It is modeled on the city of Santorini in Greece and is the fourth Arena mode map after Warehouse, Ruins, and Domination.

However, the map is renowned for its unique 8v8 feature, which requires players to showcase their gun skills in a more competitive way. Although plenty of firearms can help perform better, they must acknowledge and select the ones tailor-made for the map.

Which are the best Assault Rifles that BGMI players can use in the new Santorini TDM map to get more kills?

1) Groza

The Groza is renowned for the massive destruction it causes in close-range combat. This exclusive air-drop weapon has led players to have a decent kill count on other TDM maps as well.

The gun can be lethal when used on the new Santorini map as it will help take down multiple enemies in a single spray.

2) M416

When it comes to stability in sprays, no other gun available in Battlegrounds Mobile India comes close to the M416. Using 5.56 mm ammo, it can come in handy while delivering laser-like sprays on approaching enemies.

While equipped with a laser sight, the M416 can also help them knock out enemies using hip-fire.

3) AKM

Over the seasons in the game, the AKM has proven to be a reliable weapon to use in close-range fights. Although the recoil is a bit more than some assault rifles, the gun's damage-dealing capacity makes up for it.

Gamers who love to camp in the tiny houses on the Santorini map can use the AKM to their advantage.

4) G36C

G36C can only be found in Karakin and Vikendi in the classic mode. However, much to the relief of players who do not play either map, it is available for use on the Santorini map.

The weapon is popular amongst users due to its high headshot percentage, which helps them knock down enemies easily.

5) AUG

The AUG is known to have the highest damage dealing capacity (base damage of 42) amongst weapons that use 5.56mm ammo. Gamers treading on the new Santorini TDM map in BGMI can use this AR to obtain more kills.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which mobile games do you play the most? Tell us by participating in a short survey here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer