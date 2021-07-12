5 best Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 features to look for in the July BGMI update

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now accessible for Android players, who can head to the Google Play Store to download the game for free. However, iOS players are still waiting for the official release of the title.

BGMI offers the same battle royale experience as PUBG Mobile. Developer Krafton has announced more investments in local tournaments, helping improve the esports scene in the country to a great extent.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India update is just around the corner, which is what this article dives into

5 great features to look for in the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update

1) New weapon

The MG3 in the BGMI 1.5 update (Image via BGMI)

The new 1.5 update in BGMI will feature a new weapon called MG3, which will replace the M249 from airdrops. Players will be able to equip the former from ground loot.

The weapon is an LMG and has an impressive rate of fire and damage per hit. It uses 7.62mm of ammunition, and gamers can shoot up to 75 bullets per round.

2) New mode

The new mission ignition mode (Image via BGMI)

A new mode called Mission Ignition Mode will also be released with the 1.5 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It will feature futuristic places and dynamics.

Gamers can ride in Tesla cars and dive into the air with the help of air conveyors. They can also use rail pods to travel through different stations across the map.

3) Healing throw feature

The healing throw feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

The third addition to excite players is the Healing throw feature. Players can now throw healing items like medkits, first aid, energy drinks, and painkillers to teammates.

The items can cover a sufficient distance of up to 10-20 meters. This new feature will be handy when players are stuck in a position and are out of healing material.

4) New ranked season UI

The new UI for ranked season in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

The BGMI 1.5 July update will also feature a brand new Ranked Season UI. There will be icons for all tiers like Bronze, Diamond, and Conqueror.

This tweak will give a fresh look to the tier ranking system. It will also make the overall gaming experience much better.

5) Glass windows

Glass windows in Erangel and Miramar in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

The last feature of the BGMI 1.5 July update is the introduction of glass windows. Many buildings in Erangel and Miramar are now fitted with glass windows.

Gamers can use bullets and throwables to break them. However, upon breaking the window, a new icon can be seen on the map.

