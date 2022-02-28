5 best BGMI drop locations to increase F/D ratio in February 2022

The classic Battle Royale is the most popular mode in BGMI and is played by millions of players across the country on a daily basis. Since gamers strive to get better in the game, they often compare their F/D ratio with others to assess their development over time.

To improve their F/D ratio, players have begun to take an aggressive stance from the beginning of the matches, which helps them gather more kills.

Drop locations in BGMI that help in increasing F/D ratio

1) Bootcamp

Bootcamp is reportedly the most popular drop location across all maps in BGMI. Since the area is situated almost centrally on the map of Sanhok and is known for the rich loot it contains, players drop into the area making it a hot-drop. With so many players in the vicinity, it becomes easy to pick up kills and increase the F/D ratio.

2) Pecado

Pecado is situated at the heart of the Miramar map. In almost every match, Pecado becomes a hot-drop with nearly one-third of the entire lobby dropping into the city.

The city's rich loot density and unique geography make it a hunting ground for players willing to showcase aggressive gameplay and increase their F/D ratio.

3) Midstein

No other city on the map of Livik witnesses as many players dropping into the area and engaging in fights as Midstein. The urban city of Midstein has several buildings that contain great loot, which attracts players towards the city.

Players who survive the drop fight end up accumulating a lot of kills early on in the matches.

4) Goroka

Goroka is situated in the northern part of the Vikendi map. Divided into three layers, the city attracts a lot of players to it, making it the most popular drop location on the map. Players looking to accumulate kills from the beginning of the matches are seen dropping into the area.

5) Pochinki

Pochinki is the most popular drop location in BGMI. Since the majority of the playerbase prefers treading on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Pochinki remains a hot-drop. In the Jujutsu Kaisen themed mode matches too, players are seen indulging in drop fights to increase their F/D ratio.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish