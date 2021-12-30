5 best BGMI emotes of 2021

BGMI, developed by Krafton Inc, has become one of the most popular BR action games on mobile devices since its launch in July. The developers have introduced several in-game items to enrich the players' gaming experience. Emotes happens to be one of them.

Emotes provide relief in stressful situations in the battlegrounds, making them popular amongst players. While there are plenty of emotes present in BGMI, some of them have made their way into the players' favorite emote slides. Here is a look at the best BGMI emotes of 2021.

Which are the best emotes in BGMI of 2021?

1) Frozen Guardian

The Frozen Guardian emote is the latest emote introduced in BGMI. However, it has already become famous amongst players who have purchased the C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass.

The Frozen Guardian emote shows the character having fun throwing ice balls at opponents and then trying to evade a couple of snowballs thrown at them.

2) Vanguard

The Vanguard emote was introduced in the C1S3 Month 5 Royale Pass. The emote shows the character taking out a cube and unpuzzling it, resulting in shiny blue rays, as the character stands holding it to show off to other BGMI players.

3) Caitlyn - Take Aim

BGMI's collaboration with Arcane, the web series on League of Legends, has resulted in the game introducing characters and modes from the game. Caitlyn is a character in League of Legends who is seen aiming with her sniper.

However, this permanent emote can only be used on Spawn island, in the lobby, and Cheer Park.

4) Deep fried

The Deep Fried emote is another fun emote present in BGMI, which has become popular amongst BGMI Esports players and YouTubers. The emote was introduced in the C1S2 Month 3 Royale Pass. The Deep Fried emote shows the character serving french fries but in a unique way of its own.

5) Mecha Bruiser

The Mecha Bruiser emote gradually became popular and is used by many players nowadays. The emote shows the character shedding off bruises from its outfit as sparks ignite. Players are seen using the emote after a successful clutch in BGMI.

