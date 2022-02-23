5 best BGMI features fans would love to have in Free Fire MAX

BGMI is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre. The title offers a fantastic survival experience mixed with high-quality graphics. Free Fire MAX is another famous name in the BR category, with millions of downloads on leading app stores.

Both titles have the same core battle royale concept with different in-game elements. This article discusses the five best BGMI features fans would love to have in the Free Fire MAX title.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Features of BGMI that players want in Free Fire MAX

5) Diverse maps and modes

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers six classic maps and arcade modes with eye-catching dynamics. The maps are well balanced with great textures.

Free Fire MAX offers fewer classic ranked maps and other modes. Developers can add more maps to the game and provide an exciting battle royale experience for its players.

4) On-hit effect

Battlegrounds Mobile India has many upgradable guns with a special 'On-Hit' effect. Upon shooting and hitting an enemy, players can see fantastic animation effects.

Some weapons with the 'On-Hit' effect in BGMI are M416 Glacier, Blood and Bones M16A4, and PMGC Scar-L. Free Fire MAX also offers many upgradeable skins, and the On-Hit impact would be a great addition to the game.

3) More graphics options

The third feature that Free Fire MAX players would love to inherit from Battlegrounds Mobile India is the graphics option. Battlegrounds Mobile India offers various graphics settings like HD, HDR, and Ultra HD.

It takes the graphics quality to a whole level, with players getting up to 4K quality graphics. Along with this, there are many FPS settings for players like 60 fps and 90 fps.

2) Sensitivity settings

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers advanced customization in the sensitivity settings menu. Players can change the sensitivity settings for their camera, ADS, and gyroscope sensitivity settings separately. It helps players to have a more exhilarating gaming experience.

With a good set of BGMI sensitivity settings, players can improve their stats and much more. Free Fire MAX only offers basic sensitivity customization, and players would love to get more advanced sensitivity settings in the game.

1) Gyroscope option

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers an extraordinary in-game setting called gyroscope settings. Players can enable the gyroscope from the in-game settings. With the help of a gyroscope, players can aim and control recoil simply by tilting their device.

It helps players to improve their gameplay to a great extent. Free Fire MAX players would love to get the gyroscope option in the title for a more effortless aim transfer and controlling recoil.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar