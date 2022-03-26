5 best BGMI gun skins available in 1.9 update

The developers of BGMI launched the 1.9 update on March 18. Since its release, millions of players have thronged the game to enjoy new features, events, and items.

Amongst the various new items introduced, new gun skins have become a crowd favorite as many users are seen spending plenty of UC on them. These skins will only enrich their in-game inventory.

Most enjoyable BGMI gun skins in 1.9 update

1) Rainbow Drake AWM

The Rainbow Drake AWM gun skin was introduced in the latest Lucky Spin. It is for the single-shot sniper rifle can be upgraded to level 7. The final level of this item has fiery blue gas protruding out, giving it an enhanced look.

Gamers will need to spend plenty of UC to get their hands on this upgradable gun skin. However, they must hurry as the spin will disappear from the game after today.

2) Golden Trigger M416

There have been several M416 gun skins that have made their way into the game. However, the Golden Trigger M416 in the Festival Crate has created a great buzz amongst players.

They have been waiting for it to arrive in BGMI for a long time as it was previously introduced in PUBG Mobile.

One Festival Crate requires 60 UC, while one bundle (consisting of ten crates) requires 540 UC.

3) Vintage Record Thompson

Vintage Record Thompson is reportedly the best-looking skin that the SMG has in the game. Tinged white and gold, the weapon costume stands true to its name.

The skin is available in the first Premium Crate (also concluding today) and can be found amongst the Legendary items.

4) Scarecrow Minstrel Scar L

Although the Holi Lucky Crate has created a buzz amongst users and fans for Snax's mythic voice pack, many have also opened the crate for the Scarecrow Minstrel Scar L. It is the latest skin available for the Assault Rifle.

The gun has a robust look with a heavy chain attached to the skin. Furthermore, the pink and brown color gives a rusty look to it.

5) Lost Civilization M16A4

The Lost Civilization M16A4 is a Legendary item available in the second Premium Crate introduced in BGMI after the 1.9 update. The gun is colored in black, white, and gold, with golden rings encircling the entire skin.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer