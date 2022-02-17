5 best BGMI guns to use in the new Santorini TDM map

The February update in BGMI introduced the new TDM map - Santorini. Based on the Santorini islands in Greece, the map has received a great response from players who thoroughly love the new 8v8 fight scenarios.

Available in Arena Training and Team Death Match (TDM) mode, players can choose different weapons that will help them stamp their authority on the map. Playing on the map will also help players improve their gun power.

5 best guns that BGMI players can use to win fights in the new Santorini TDM map include Groza, M416 and more

1) Groza

Groza is one of the most powerful guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India and is an exclusive airdrop weapon that can be used on the Santorini map. With a base damage of 47, Groza can be quite destructive in close-range. The gun can be attached with a red-dot, suppressor and an extended magazine for best use.

2) M416

M416 is the most stable gun in the game and its laser-like sprays can help players take down approaching opponents easily. The gun uses 5.56 ammo and can be coupled with a compensator, angled foregrip, extended magazine, and tactical stock, making it a go-to gun on the new TDM map.

3) UMP 45

UMP 45 has emerged as one of the most destructive weapons in close-range after the buff it received, which resulted in its ammunition getting changed from 9mm to .45 ACP. When a suppressor is attached to the gun, along with a laser-sight and extended quickdraw magazine, it becomes lethal in close-range. Its high-headshot percentage enables players to take down enemies easily.

4) Kar 98K

Kar98K is one of the highest damage dealing weapons in BGMI with a base damage of 79. The single-shot sniper if used effectively, can eliminate enemies with one headshot. The use of the sniper has become more relevant in Santorini as the rooftops of the small houses are tailor-made for sniping.

5) Micro Uzi

Micro Uzi is widely known for the devastation it causes in close-range, finishing off enemies within seconds. Since the Santorini map has several small rooms suitable for camping, players can make use of TPP and wipe out opponents using Micro Uzi which uses 9mm ammo. An extended quickdraw magazine along with a red-dot can help the gun become lethal.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan